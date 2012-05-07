US STOCKS-Futures weaker after French, Greek elections

* Fewer companies beating earnings views-data
* DigitalGlobe rejects takeover offer from GeoEye
* Futures off: Dow 54 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 15.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. stock index futures fell on
Monday as elections in France and Greece stirred up new
uncertainties about how the region will tackle its ongoing debt
crisis.
* Investors were still digesting Friday's
weaker-than-expected April payroll report, which sparked a
selloff and produced a weekly loss of 2.4 percent for the S&P
500 -- its worst weekly performance of the year.
* Greeks voted out ruling parties in elections on Sunday,
dealing a blow to the fragile political consensus that had kept
Europe's currency bloc intact through more than two years of
crisis. The country's banking index slid 16 percent.
* In France, Socialist candidate Francois Hollande won the
presidency over incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, raising pressure on
Germany to pursue a more growth-oriented approach to the
regional crisis.
* Worries over the debt crisis have helped to drive weakness
in U.S. equities over recent months as investors questioned its
effects on global growth and corporate profits. Some bearish
economic data, most notably the payrolls report, have further
raised fears that growth may be stalling.
* S&P 500 futures fell 7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 54
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 15.25 points.
* Earnings season is winding down. Of 415 S&P 500 components
reporting as of Friday morning, 67.5 percent have exceeded
estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data -- a sharp decline
from the start of earnings season, when more than 80 percent
beat expectations.
* Tyson Foods Inc, Electronic Arts Inc and
Sysco Corp were scheduled to report on Monday. No major
economic indicators were on tap.
* Satellite imagery company DigitalGlobe Inc
rejected a $792 million takeover offer from rival GeoEye Inc
on Sunday, saying the hostile bid substantially
undervalued the company and its prospects.
* With last week's decline, much of the S&P 500's gain of
3.5 percent has been erased since reaching an April closing low
at 1,358.59. The market has found support around that level in
the past, but a breach there could take it back to 1,340.
* The benchmark index is moving away from strong resistance
at 1,400 after failing to make a convincing move above it.