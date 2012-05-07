版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 7日 星期一 20:15 BJT

US STOCKS-Futures drop after European elections

* Fewer companies beating earnings views -- TR data
    * Cognizant Tech shares drop after cutting outlook
    * DigitalGlobe rejects takeover offer from GeoEye
    * Futures off: Dow 56 pts, S&P 6.7 pts, Nasdaq 10.5 pts

    By Ryan Vlastelica	
    NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. stock index futures fell on
Monday as elections in France and Greece stirred up new
uncertainties about how the region will tackle its ongoing debt
crisis.	
    Investors also were still digesting Friday's
weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls report for April, which
sparked a selloff and produced a weekly loss of 2.4 percent for
the S&P 500 -- its worst weekly performance of the year.	
    Greeks voted out their ruling parties in elections on
Sunday, dealing a blow to the fragile political consensus that
had kept Europe's currency bloc intact through more than two
years of crisis. The country's banking index slid 16
percent. 	
    "There's chaos in Greece, and being against the deal that
was already agreed upon is almost like progress being set back a
year and a half," said Scott Freeze, president of StreetOne
Financial in Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania. "The big concern
is that this sets us up for substantial financial losses." 	
    Worries over the debt crisis have helped to drive weakness
in U.S. equities in recent months with investors concerned about
its effects on global growth and corporate profits. Some bearish
U.S. economic data, most notably the payrolls report, have
exacerbated fears that growth may be stalling.	
    In France, Socialist candidate Francois Hollande won the
presidency over incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, raising pressure on
Germany to pursue a more growth-oriented approach to the
regional crisis. 	
    S&P 500 futures fell 6.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 56
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 10.5 points.	
    Earnings season is winding down, and of the 415 S&P 500
components reporting as of Friday morning, 67.5 percent have
exceeded estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data. That
represents a sharp decline from the start of earnings season,
when more than 80 percent beat expectations.	
    Cognizant Technologies Solutions Corp dropped 9.8
percent to $62.80 in premarket trading after cutting its
full-year profit and revenue outlook, citing low demand.
 	
    Tyson Foods Inc reported second-quarter earnings
that rose from the prior year on prices increases. 	
    Satellite imagery company DigitalGlobe Inc rejected
a $792 million takeover offer from rival GeoEye Inc on
Sunday, saying the hostile bid substantially undervalued the
company and its prospects. 	
    With last week's decline, the S&P 500's 3.5 percent pop from
an April closing low to a May closing high has largely been
erased. The market has found support around the April closing
low of 1,358.59 in the past, but a breach there could take it
back to 1,340.	
    The benchmark index is moving away from strong resistance at
1,400 after failing to make a convincing move above it.

