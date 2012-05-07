版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 04:24 BJT

US STOCKS-S&P ends almost flat; investors shrug off Europe

* Financial stocks lead, with BofA up 2.8 pct
    * Greek elections add to euro zone's uncertainties
    * Vertex jumps on cystic fibrosis drug study results
    * Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct


    By Angela Moon	
    NEW YORK, May 7 Investors brushed off Europe's
election results, as the S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to
end nearly unchanged on Monday, despite the uncertainty
surrounding the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis.	
    U.S. financial stocks, normally highly sensitive to events
that could unsettle the euro zone's fiscal stability, were not
only the biggest gainers, but had the heaviest volume. 	
    The S&P 500 financial sector index rose 0.7 percent.
Bank of America shares shot up 2.8 percent to $7.96 and
Goldman Sachs gained 1 percent to $110.04.	
    "One positive thing we are seeing out of the elections and
we are hearing from the ECB chairman is a focus on growth and
that austerity measures alone are not going to get them out of
this crisis," said Sean Lynch, global investment strategist for 	
Wells Fargo Private Bank in Omaha, Nebraska.   	
    "So if there are more growth-oriented measures, that could
help the banking system and could be a positive for the economy 	
as well." 	
    Analysts pointed to a potential government bailout for
troubled Spanish bank Bankia as a boost for the
sector.  	
    The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 29.74
points, or 0.23 percent, to 13,008.53 at the close. But the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.48 of a 
point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,369.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 added 1.42 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,957.76.	
    The election results from Europe initially roiled futures
markets on Sunday night, but markets were able to rebound.
Greeks voted to cast out ruling parties in elections on Sunday,
dealing a blow to the fragile political consensus that has kept
Europe's currency bloc intact through more than two years of
crisis.	
    In France, Socialist Francois Hollande won the presidency
over incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, raising pressure on Germany to
pursue a more growth-oriented approach to the regional crisis.
 	
    In the biotech sector, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 
soared 55.4 percent to $58.12 after data from a mid-stage study
showed the company's cystic fibrosis drug Kalydeco, when
combined with its experimental treatment for the disease, led to
significant improvement in lung function. The NYSEArca biotech
index climbed 3.4 percent. 	
    In addition to the gains in the U.S. financial sector,
homebuilders' shares also advanced in Monday's session. The
Philadelphia Stock Exchange index of housing-related shares
 rose 0.9 percent. 	
    As the earnings season draws to a close, 420 S&P 500
companies had reported results as of Monday morning, with 67.6
percent exceeding estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In contrast, more than 80 percent had beaten expectations at the
start of the season.	
    Cognizant Technologies Solutions Corp slid 19.2
percent to $56.30 as the biggest drag on the S&P 500, after
cutting its profit and revenue outlooks. 	
    PepsiCo climbed 1.1 percent to $66.62 after Morgan
Stanley upgraded its view on the U.S. beverage industry to
"attractive" and raised PepsiCo Inc to "overweight" from
"equal weight." 	
    Volume was 6.28 billion shares on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE Amex, below the daily average
of around 6.76 billion.	
    On the New York Stock Exchange, advancers outnumbered
decliners by a ratio of about 8 to 7. On the Nasdaq, nearly 14
stocks rose for every 11 that fell.

