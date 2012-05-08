US STOCKS-Indexes point to lower open on Greece struggles

* Greece struggles to form new govt * S&P breaks three-day losing streak Monday * Fossil, Electronics Arts drop after results * Futures off: Dow 76 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 12.25 pts By Ryan Vlastelica NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday as Greece struggled to form a new government, worrying markets that a new phase of the region's debt crisis was brewing. The premarket session was volatile, with futures briefly easing off lows before dropping back down, mirroring the action in European shares. In the previous session, election results in Greece spurred early losses, but Wall Street rebounded and the S&P 500 ended a three-day losing streak. Greece's mainstream conservatives failed to put together a coalition on Monday, leaving it to the country's leftist party to form a government opposed to the country's EU/IMF bailout. Further agitating markets, the Left Coalition party said Greece's commitment to a rescue deal was null after voters rejected the pro-bailout parties. "Greece is basically a zombie state right now, and it will be very difficult for them to raise money to pay off their debt, whether or not they stay in the euro zone," said Rick Fier, director of trading at Conifer Securities in New York. "If the euro zone is mired in recession for a while, that will put a crimp on us as we try to expand, meaning we could trade in a tight range." S&P 500 futures fell 6 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 76 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 12.25 points. With 420 S&P 500 companies reporting results as of Monday morning, 67.6 percent exceeded estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data. At the start of the season, more than 80 percent had beaten expectations. Fossil Inc slid 25 percent to $94.01 before the bell after it reported first-quarter revenue that was far below expectations and cut its full-year profit view. Shares of McDonald's Corp fell 2.4 percent to $93.26 premarket after the hamburger chain's April same-store sales came in below expectations. Electronic Arts Inc fell 4.1 percent to $14.51 premarket. Late Monday the gamemaker forecast revenue below estimates, prompting at least two brokerages to cut price targets. Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp reported lower quarterly earnings, hurt by higher bad debt expense. Dow component Walt Disney Co is scheduled to report its results after the market closes. Yahoo Inc's board convened Monday as Chief Executive Scott Thompson apologized for the fallout from disclosures about his academic credentials, a source said. An activist investor has accused him of padding his resume. Facebook Inc's chief executive answered questions about the social network's slowing revenue growth and $1 billion Instagram purchase, kicking off a roadshow on Monday for a planned initial public offering. Jeffrey Lacker, the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank president, said Monday further monetary stimulus would not do much for a beleaguered U.S. labor market.