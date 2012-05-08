US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles on euro zone uncertainty

* Greek official denounces bailout deal * McDonald's falls after April sales report * Fashion company Fossil falls 37 percent on Europe outlook * Indexes off: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct By Angela Moon NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. stocks tumbled to the lowest level in two months on Tuesday as new questions emerged over Europe's ability to fend off a deeper crisis in the debt-stricken region. The S&P 500 fell through April lows, which traders had seen as technical support, and hit bottoms from early March. The move was part of broad run to safety. Yields on German debt hit a record low while oil fell for a fifth straight day. "For the past six weeks or so, what's been really holding us is the earnings. Now that big earnings are out, the focus is back to Europe, at least in the short-term," said Randy Warren, chief investment officer at Warren Financial Service & Associates Inc in Exton, Pennsylvania. "A break below the recent trading range suggest that if we get a pullback, we could go below our 200-day moving average of about 1,275 which is down about 8-10 percent from here." Elections in France and Greece appeared to herald a new era of opposition to government austerity and added to concern about economic growth in the United States and China. Sectors sensitive to the economy floundered, with the S&P consumer discretionary sector falling 1.8 percent. Investors moved toward safety plays, with utilities and telecommunications down only 0.3 percent or 0.6 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 136.16 points, or 1.05 percent, at 12,872.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.15 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,356.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.40 points, or 0.96 percent, at 2,929.36. Dow component McDonald's Corp fell 2.4 percent to $93.17 after April same-store sales missed expectations. Another Dow member, Walt Disney Co was scheduled to report results after the bell. It was down 0.4 percent to $43.65. Market losses mirrored trading in Europe where the FTSEurofirst closed down 1.7 percent. French and UK stocks as measured by the CAC 40 and the FTSE 100 turned negative for the year. Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form a Greek government by renouncing the terms of an international bailout and threatening to nationalize banks. Meanwhile, the threat of a Franco-German split over policies to tackle the region's debt crisis loomed after anti-austerity Socialist Francois Hollande was elected French president. "This is dragging the situation out even longer and makes it less likely that the progress that has already been made will continue," said Mark Foster, who helps manage $500 million at Kirr Marbach & Co in Columbus, Indiana. While Foster said the weakness has created some bargains, "a lot of major U.S. companies have a lot of exposure to Europe and we may continue seeing that weakness show up here." With 434 of S&P 500 companies reporting results as of Tuesday morning, 66.8 percent exceeded estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data. At the start of the earnings season, more than 80 percent had beaten expectations. Fossil Inc tumbled 37 percent to $79.31. The fashion accessories maker slashed its full-year outlook on weakness in Europe. Electronic Arts Inc dropped 4.8 percent to $14.40 a day after forecasting revenue below estimates.