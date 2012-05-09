版本:
US STOCKS-Futures down again on Europe concerns

* Spain to demand banks set aside $45 bln-sources
    * Disney profit beats expectations
    * Yahoo director to step down
    * Futures off: Dow 72 pts, S&P 11.2 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts

    By Ryan Vlastelica	
    NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. stock index futures fell on
Wednesday, with investors again taking their cue from Europe as
political uncertainty hung over Greece and concerns arose over
the frail state of Spanish banks.	
    Spain will demand banks set aside another $45 billion
against loans to builders as it battles to rebuild confidence,
sources told Reuters. Huge bank losses have raised fears the
country may need an international bailout. 	
    U.S.-listed shares of Banco Santander SA dropped 5.5
percent to $6.02 in premarket trading. European shares were off
1 percent early Wednesday. 	
    The gridlock after elections in Greece has also dented
sentiment. Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras was to meet the heads
of Greece's mainstream parties Wednesday to try to form a
coalition government, but the effort was expected to fall flat
after he demanded they first agree to tear up the country's
EU/IMF bailout deal. 	
    "If Greece doesn't receive bailouts, they'll likely be
expelled from the EU, and if that happens all hell could break
loose over there," said Jay Feuerstein, chief executive of asset
management firm 2100 Xenon Group in Chicago.	
    The situation in Europe has been a primary driver for Wall
Street lately as the corporate earnings season winds down and
there are few domestic economic indicators to influence
equities.	
    The S&P 500 is down 2.4 percent so far this month
while the Dow has fallen for five straight sessions.
However, on both Monday and Tuesday equities posted late-day
rebounds that cut the session's losses.	
    "There are many investors willing to put money to work on
dips," said Feuerstein. "But I'm not sure that will work this
time. I think the consistent downward motion is where we are
right now."	
    S&P 500 futures fell 11.2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were down
72 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 18.5 points.	
    Walt Disney Co reported quarterly earnings that beat
expectations late Tuesday, helped by strong theme park
attendance and higher cable network advertising revenue.
 	
    Macy's Inc reported higher quarterly profit early
Wednesday, helped by online sales. 	
    With 434 of S&P 500 companies reporting results as of
Tuesday morning, 66.8 percent exceeded estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters data. At the start of the earnings season, more
than 80 percent had beaten expectations.	
    Major companies on tap to report Wednesday included Cisco
Systems Inc, Priceline.com Inc and News Corp
.	
    Yahoo Inc director Patti Hart, who led the hiring
process of Chief Executive Scott Thompson, will give up her seat
on Yahoo's board as the Internet company investigates Thompson's
educational credentials. 	
    The S&P 500 fell through support at 1,350 in Tuesday's
decline, reaching levels not seen since early March, but buyers
emerged late in the session and Wall Street ended off its worst
lows.

