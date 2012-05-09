版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 21:11 BJT

US STOCKS-Futures imply weak open on Europe fears

* Spain to demand banks set aside $45 bln-sources
    * Disney profit beats expectations
    * Macy's falls as outlook disappoints
    * Futures off: Dow 72 pts, S&P 14.7 pts, Nasdaq 27.5 pts

    By Ryan Vlastelica	
    NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a sharply lower open on Wednesday as political uncertainty
hung over Greece and concerns arose over the frail state of
Spanish banks.	
    Spain will demand banks set aside another $45 billion
against loans to builders as it battles to rebuild confidence,
sources told Reuters. Huge bank losses have raised fears the
country may need an international bailout. 	
    U.S.-listed shares of Banco Santander SA dropped 5.5
percent to $6.02 in premarket trading. European shares were off
1.2 percent early Wednesday. 	
    Political gridlock in Greece also dented sentiment. The
country moved closer to a second snap election after the head of
the biggest party launched a new attack on leftist leader Alexis
Tsipras, saying his plans for a new government would push Greece
out of the euro zone. 	
    "If Greece doesn't receive bailouts, they'll likely be
expelled from the EU, and if that happens all hell could break
loose over there," said Jay Feuerstein, chief executive of asset
management firm 2100 Xenon Group in Chicago.	
    The turmoil in Europe has been a big reason for declines on
Wall Street lately as the corporate earnings season winds down
and few domestic economic indicators are influencing equities.	
    The S&P 500 is down 2.4 percent so far this month
while the Dow has fallen for five straight sessions.
However, on both Monday and Tuesday equities posted late-day
rebounds that cut the session's losses.	
    "There are many investors willing to put money to work on
dips," said Feuerstein. "But I'm not sure that will work this
time. I think the consistent downward motion is where we are
right now."	
    S&P 500 futures fell 14.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were down
72 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 27.5 points.	
    Walt Disney Co reported quarterly earnings that beat
expectations late Tuesday on strong theme park attendance and
higher cable network advertising revenue. Sh ares of the Dow
component edged 0.2 percent higher to $44.40 premarket.
[ID: nL1E8G8DZY]	
    Macy's Inc first-quarter earnings rose more than
expected, but the stock fell 5.9 percent to $37.19 before the
bell on disappointment the department store chain didn't raise
its outlook. 	
    With 439 of S&P 500 companies reporting results as of
Wednesday morning, 67 percent exceeded estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters data. At the start of earnings season, more than
80 percent beat.	
    Other companies on tap to report Wednesday included Cisco
Systems Inc, Priceline.com Inc and News Corp
.	
    Yahoo Inc director Patti Hart, who led the hiring
process of Chief Executive Scott Thompson, will give up her seat
on Yahoo's board as the Internet company investigates Thompson's
educational credentials. 	
    The S&P 500 fell through support at 1,350 in Tuesday's
decline, reaching levels not seen since early March, but buyers
emerged late in the session and Wall Street ended off its lows.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐