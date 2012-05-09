版本:
2012年 5月 10日

US STOCKS-Wall St trims losses on Greece money

* Greece to get 5.2-bln-euro aid tranche -euro-zone official
    * Spain to demand banks set aside $45 bln -sources
    * Disney profit beats expectations, shares rally
    * Dow off 0.5 pct, S&P off 0.4 pct, Nasdaq off 0.2 pct


    By Angela Moon	
    NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. stocks trimmed earlier
losses to trade modestly lower by mid-afternoon trade on
Wednesday after news that Greece will get 5.2 billion euros in
aid.	
    Stocks had tumbled more than 1 percent earlier in the
session, with the S&P 500 hitting a two-month low over concerns
about political uncertainty in Greece and Spain's weak banks.	
    But the indexes recovered a lot of lost ground after news
that the board of the European Financial Stability Facility
agreed to make a payment of 5.2 billion euros in emergency aid
to Greece, overcoming opposition from some euro-zone member
states, according to a senior euro-zone official.
 	
    The S&P financial sector index, which had lost more
than 1 percent earlier, recovered to trade down 0.6 percent. 	
    "It's a very difficult market to trade in. I'm advising my
clients to just hedge out all the way into July because we are
going to see some heightened volatility like today for awhile,"
said Randy Frederick, managing director of active trading and
derivatives at Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.47
points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,874.62. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.02 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,358.70.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.73 points, or 0.16
percent, at 2,941.54.	
    The recent turmoil in Europe has moved to the forefront of
investor focus and has helped drive Wall Street's slide, with
the benchmark S&P 500 index down five of the last six sessions
as earnings season winds down and few domestic economic
indicators are released.	
    The yield on the 10-year Spanish bond climbed over 6
percent, seen as a troublesome level among investors, after
Spain came up with a plan to demand banks set aside another 35
billion euros ($45 billion) against loans to the ailing building
sector. Huge bank losses have raised fears that the country may
need an international bailout. 	
    U.S.-listed shares of Banco Santander SA trimmed
earlier losses, but were still down 5.2 percent at $6.04. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index ended at its lowest level in
four months. 	
    Walt Disney Co reported quarterly earnings that beat
expectations late Tuesday on strong theme park attendance and
higher cable network advertising revenue. Shares of Disney, a
Dow component, rose 1.9 percent to $45.12, after earlier hitting
a lifetime high at $45.80. The success of its
superhero movie, "The Avengers," also helped lift Disney's
stock. 	
    Macy's Inc earnings rose more than expected, but the
stock fell 3.8 percent to $38 on disappointment that the
department-store chain didn't change its outlook.
 	
    With 441 of the S&P 500 companies reporting results through
Wednesday morning, 66.7 percent exceeded estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters data. At the start of earnings season, more than
80 percent had beaten estimates.

