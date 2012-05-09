版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 05:41 BJT

US STOCKS-S&P 500 flirts with two-month low before rebound

* Greece to get bailout payment, helping cut losses
    * Eight of 10 S&P sectors end lower
    * Cisco falls after close as profit forecast misses
estimates
    * Disney hits lifetime high after earnings rise
    * Indexes: Dow off 0.8 pct, S&P off 0.7 pct, Nasdaq off 0.4
pct


    By Angela Moon	
    NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. stocks fell for the fifth
day in six on Wednesday as investors kept their focus on the
turmoil in Europe, but news that Greece will receive its latest
debt bailout payment helped cut losses late in the session.	
    In the afternoon the Nasdaq briefly turned positive and the
S&P rose to break-even after news that Greece will get 5.2
billion euros in emergency aid. 	
    The turmoil in Europe has driven Wall Street's slide and
more investors were hedging against potential further losses.
The Dow fell for a sixth straight day and the S&P touched a
two-month low before cutting losses.	
    "It's a very difficult market to trade in. I'm advising my
clients to just hedge out all the way into July because we are
going to see some heightened volatility like today for awhile,"
said Randy Frederick, managing director of active trading and
derivatives at Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.	
    The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's "fear gauge," rose
5.8 percent to 20.15, the highest close in two months.	
    The yield on the 10-year Spanish bond climbed above 6
percent, seen as a troublesome level among investors, after
Spain said it will demand banks set aside another 35 billion
euros ($45 billion) against loans to the ailing building sector.
Huge bank losses have raised fears that the country may need an
international bailout. 	
    Despite the late-day rebound, eight of 10 S&P sectors ended
the day lower, and nearly two stocks fell for every one that
rose on the New York Stock Exchange.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average finished down 97.03
points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,835.06. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.14 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,354.58.
The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 11.56 points, or 0.39
percent, at 2,934.71.	
    The S&P financial sector index was hurt by the news
about Spanish banks, closing down 1.1 percent.	
    U.S.-listed shares of Banco Santander SA fell 6
percent at $6.01. The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended at
its lowest level in four months. 	
    After the market closed shares of Cisco Systems Inc 
fell 8.3 percent to $17.23 in extended trade. Cisco beat
quarterly earnings estimates, but the network-equipment maker
forecast earnings below Wall Street's expectations.
 Nasdaq futures were off 17.75 points.	
    Walt Disney Co reported quarterly earnings that beat
expectations late on Tuesday on strong theme park attendance and
cable advertising revenue. Shares of Disney, a Dow component,
rose 1.6 percent to $45.02, after earlier hitting a lifetime
high at $45.80. The success of its superhero
movie, "The Avengers," also helped Disney's stock.
 	
    Macy's Inc earnings rose more than expected, but the
stock fell 3.7 percent to $38.05 on disappointment that the
department-store chain didn't raise its outlook. 	
    With 441 of the S&P 500 companies reporting results through
Wednesday morning, 66.7 percent exceeded estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters data. That was down from more than 80 percent at
the start of earnings season.	
    Volume was 7.79 billion shares on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE Amex, above the daily average 
 	
of around 6.8 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐