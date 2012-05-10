US STOCKS-S&P futures flat ahead of data, Cisco weighs

* Jobless claims on tap, seen rising by 4,000
* Cisco falls as outlook misses estimates
* Dow down for sixth straight session
* Dow off 17 pts, S&P up 0.6 pt, Nasdaq off 4.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 10 S&P 500 futures were flat on
Thursday as investors paused from a recent bout of selling ahead
of the latest report on the labor market.
* Dow and Nasdaq futures were pressured by Cisco Systems Inc
, which forecast weak fourth-quarter profits on concerns
about global technology spending. The stock fell 7.9 percent to
$17.29 in premarket trading.
* Weekly jobless claims, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT),
were seen rising by 4,000 to 369,000. This will be the first
gauge of the labor market since last week's payrolls report,
which came in sharply below expectations.
* Wall Street has lately been tracking the movement in
European shares, with the S&P falling for five of the past six
sessions.
* European shares were down 0.4 percent early
Thursday on fears over how the political deadlock in Greece will
affect the region's debt crisis. Equities recovered Wednesday
after regional officials agreed to make a 4.2 billion euro
bailout payment to Greece.
* S&P 500 futures rose 0.6 point and were about even
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 17
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 4.25 points.
* The Dow has fallen for six straight days, while the S&P
rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, suggesting
investors may use the index's two-day drop of more than 1
percent as a buying opportunity.
* In another troubling sign from abroad, China's annual
growth in imports in April was just 0.3 percent, far below
forecasts of an 11 percent increase. Exports managed to grow
just 4.9 percent versus expectations of 8.5 percent, data
showed.
* News Corp reported adjusted earnings that beat
expectations late Wednesday and announced another $5 billion in
stock buybacks.
* With 441 of the S&P 500 companies reporting results
through Wednesday morning, 66.7 percent exceeded estimates,
according to Thomson Reuters data, versus more than 80 percent
at the start of earnings season.
* March U.S. international trade data will be released at
8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters poll expected
the trade deficit to widen to $50 billion in March from $46.03
billion in February.
* Investors stayed focused on the turmoil in Europe on
Wednesday, sparking another down day, but a deal for another
Greek bailout payment helped cut losses late in the session.