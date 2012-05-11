US STOCKS-Futures drop as JPMorgan weighs on banks

* Bank shares tumble after JPMorgan reveals loss
* Sector was already down on Europe, growth fears
* Investors look to producer price, sentiment data
* Futures down: Dow 81 pts, S&P 7.8 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 11 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Friday and were on track to extend the week's losses after
JPMorgan Chase & Co revealed a shocking trading loss of at least
$2 billion from a failed hedging strategy.
* The news sent shares of the Dow component down 7.2 percent
to $37.80 in premarket trading, and is the latest hurdle for a
sector already besieged by the sovereign debt crisis in Europe
and fears of slowing growth globally.
* While other gains partially offset the trading loss,
JPMorgan Chase estimates the business unit with the portfolio
will lose $800 million in the current quarter, excluding private
equity results and litigation expenses. The bank had previously
expected the unit to earn a profit of about $200 million.
* Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of the biggest U.S. bank
by assets, cautioned that losses could grow by another $1
billion.
* Bank of America Corp fell 1.8 percent to $7.56
before the bell while Citigroup Inc lost 2.4 percent to
$29.90 and the Financial Select Sector SPDR was off 1.2
percent to $14.80. The S&P financial sector will likely
extend its losses of almost 3 percent so far this month.
* Financial stocks have been among the most volatile in
recent months as investors question what t he growth outlook for
the U.S. and the debt crisis of Europe will mean for the group's
profits. JPMorgan has fallen 11.4 percent since the end of
March.
* The CBOE VIX Volatility Index is up almost 10
percent this month in a sign of growing caution.
* S&P 500 futures fell 7.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures sank 81
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 8.75 points.
* Investors are looking ahead to the April Producer Price
Index, due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), as well as the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary May consumer
sentiment index. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading
of 76.2 compared with 76.4 in the final April report, with
producer prices flat.
* Software maker CA Inc late Thursday continued its
run of estimate-beating profit, as demand rose at its North
American business.
* With 449 of the S&P 500 companies reporting results
through Thursday morning, 66.4 percent exceeded estimates,
according to Thomson Reuters data, compared with more than 80
percent at the start of earnings season.
* Nvidia Corp is the only S&P 500 company scheduled
to report Friday.
* The Dow rose modestly to break a six-day losing streak on
Thursday, though a weak outlook from Cisco Systems Inc
capped advances. The S&P 500 could not hold enough gains to
close above its April low. Still, the index has rebounded after
falling to a two-month low near 1,340 on Wednesday.