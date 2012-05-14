US STOCKS-Wall St falls on Europe, but S&P off lows

* Global markets fall on Greece turmoil, China economy * Banks, natural resources firms lead declines * JPMorgan shares down, executive departs after huge loss * S&P 500 hovers near support at 1,340 * Indexes down: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct By Ryan Vlastelica NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. stocks fell on Monday but the S&P 500 came off lows after slipping below a key support level on fears of worsening political turmoil in the euro zone and signs of weakening Chinese growth. Economically sensitive shares, including banks and natural resources companies, led the decline. Morgan Stanley fell 3.1 percent to $14.48, while Exxon Mobil Corp lost 1 percent to $82.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co announced the first exit of a top executive after suffering trading losses that could reach $3 billion or more. The bank said Ina Drew, its investment chief, would retire. JPMorgan shares fell 1.8 percent to $36.31 after losing 9 percent on Friday. The three major indexes briefly fell more than 1 percent on Monday, with the S&P dropping under an important support level at 1,340, though it later rebounded slightly above that level. If that level is broken on a sustained basis, it could result in a steeper pullback for the index. "If we break 1,340, we might have risk all the way down to 1,300, but if we hold above it, that's a cause for optimism," said Bruce Zaro, chief technical strategist at Delta Global Asset Management in Boston. "That said, there's still great uncertainty with how Europe will react if Greece exits, as well as concerns about liquidity and the impact of recession there on the U.S. economy." Greece's president met little enthusiasm from political leaders on Monday to avert new elections, reinforcing fears the country was on the path to bankruptcy and an exit from the euro zone. The consequences of such an event are unknown. Concerns about a slowdown in China have been troubling investors for several months. The decision of the world's second-largest economy on Saturday to cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves, normally seen as a pro-growth move, suggested the country may be facing more significant headwinds. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.77 points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,745.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.77 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,344.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.06 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,916.76. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell to a four-month low, losing as much as 2.1 percent to an intraday low of 1,001.47 points - just off a 2012 low of 1,001.30 points reached on Jan. 2. The 1,340 level on the S&P 500 marks a convergence of several closely watched technical points. It is the low posted by the index in March, the 23.6 percent retracement of the rally from lows in October, and the neckline of a "head and shoulders" pattern, seen as a bearish formation by traders. Safe-haven currencies including the dollar and the Japanese yen rose, with the euro hitting a four-month low to the dollar. Oil fell sharply, with Brent crude down 1.5 percent to $110.80 per barrel. In merger news, Avon Products Inc on Sunday said it told Coty Inc that it would consider the smaller company's $10.7 billion takeover bid and it expected to respond within a week. The shares were trading up 5 percent at $21.19. Yahoo Inc is replacing its CEO for the third time in as many years, and giving three board seats to a hedge fund led by Daniel Loeb, putting him in a strong position to influence strategy at the struggling Internet company. The stock rose 2.9 percent to $15.63.