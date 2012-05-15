版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 15日 星期二 19:30 BJT

US STOCKS-Futures rise as bank shares rebound

* Banking stocks higher after several session declines
    * Home Depot falls after results, Groupon up early
    * Investors watching 1,340 level on S&P for support
    * Futures up: Dow 52 pts, S&P 6.2 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts

    By Ryan Vlastelica	
    NEW YORK, May 15 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, rebounding as investors sought bargains in
beaten-down sectors.	
    * The S&P 500 index fell four of the past five sessions,
closing on Monday at its lowest level since February. Concerns
about the situation in Europe have been a primary mover for the
weakness.	
    * Greece's possible exit from the euro zone was an
especially troublesome issue, though German export data was
surprisingly strong. European shares fell 0.1 percent.	
    * Banking stocks, which have suffered in the recent
declines, rebounded. Bank of America Corp rose 1 percent
to $7.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co rose 1.1 percent to
$36.17. JPMorgan shares have slumped over the past week after
suffering multi-billion trading losses that have resulted in the
exit of a top executive.	
    * S&P 500 futures rose 6.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 52
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 17 points.	
    * Trading also has been volatile in recent sessions, and the
S&P on Monday closed under a key support level at 1,340. While
the futures indicate a rebound, a prolonged period under 1,340
could trigger more selling.	
    * Home Depot Inc fell 4.5 percent to $47.65 before
the bell after the Dow component reported sales that missed
expectations. Loews Companies Inc fell 3.2 percent to
$28.61. 	
    * Groupon Inc late Monday reported its first
quarterly profit, sending shares sharply higher in premarket
trading. 	
    * Facebook Inc has increased the price range in
Silicon Valley's biggest-ever initial public offering to raise
more than $12 billion, giving the biggest social network a
potential market capitalization exceeding $100 billion.
 	
    * Avon Products Inc slumped 14 percent to $17.90 in
premarket trading after Coty Inc withdrew its $10.7
billion takeover bid for the company, saying it had missed a
deadline to start discussing a deal. 	
    * Wall Street closed lower on Monday on concerns about
sovereign debt issues in the euro zone.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐