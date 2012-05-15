US STOCKS-Futures point to rebound as banks rise

* Banking stocks higher after several session declines * Home Depot falls after results, Groupon up early * Investors watching 1,340 level on S&P for support * Futures up: Dow 51 pts, S&P 9.7 pts, Nasdaq 22.5 pts By Ryan Vlastelica NEW YORK, May 15 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, recovering from a string of losses as investors sought bargains in beaten-down sectors. Futures slightly added to their gains after a read on New York manufacturing came in much stronger than expected, even as retail sales were tepid. The S&P 500 index fell four of the past five sessions, closing on Monday at its lowest level since February. Concerns about the situation in Europe have been a primary mover for the weakness, which have taken the benchmark index down 4.3 percent so far this month. Greece's possible exit from the euro zone remains an especially troublesome issue, though German export data was surprisingly strong. European shares fell 0.1 percent. "Europe continues to be a thorn in the side of the market, but we're snapping back after a series of difficult days," said Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York. "We're looking for bargains in the names that have been the most damaged." Banking stocks, which have suffered in the recent declines, rebounded. Bank of America Corp rose 1.7 percent to $7.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co rose 1.6 percent to $36.37. JPMorgan shares have slumped over the past week after suffering multi-billion trading losses that have resulted in the exit of a top executive. S&P 500 futures rose 9.7 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 51 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 22.5 points. Trading has been volatile in recent sessions, and the S&P on Monday closed under a key support level at 1,340. While the futures indicate a rebound, a prolonged period under 1,340 could trigger more selling. Retail sales rose 0.1 percent in April, slightly under expectations, while consumer prices were flat in the month. A report on manufacturing in New York state was sharply higher than expected. "It is nice to see strong manufacturing, but I don't think that will translate to new manufacturing jobs," said Todd Schoenberger, managing principal at the BlackBay Group in New York. Schoenberger added that he was "a bit concerned" about the retail sales as they showed that "you don't have a strong consumer who would go spend as freely as they would have a few months ago" because of high gas prices. Home Depot Inc fell 3.5 percent to $48.15 before the bell after the Dow component reported sales that missed expectations. Loews Companies Inc fell 3.2 percent to $28.61. Groupon Inc late Monday reported its first quarterly profit, sending shares 23 percent higher to $14.41 in premarket trading. Facebook Inc has increased the price range in Silicon Valley's biggest-ever initial public offering to raise more than $12 billion, giving the biggest social network a potential market capitalization exceeding $100 billion. Avon Products Inc slumped 13 percent to $18.05 in premarket trading after Coty Inc withdrew its $10.7 billion takeover bid for the company, saying it had missed a deadline to start discussing a deal. Wall Street closed lower on Monday on concerns about sovereign debt issues in the euro zone.