US STOCKS-Futures rise as Merkel comments calm investors

* Merkel comments ease investor concerns over Greece
* BHP Billiton warns on commodities, global investors
* Futures up: Dow 39 pts, S&P 5.6 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday after hitting three-month lows overnight with
traders citing comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel
about keeping Greece in the euro zone as calming markets.
Futures bounced back from steep overnight losses hit as
investors worried about Greece's political and financial crisis.
Merkel's comments at a joint press conference with French
President Francois Hollande were seen partly alleviating those
fears.
"The market was pretty weak overnight, futures were under a
lot more pressure, but Merkel made a comment reiterating she
wants Greece to stay in the euro and that appears to have
stabilized futures," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment
strategist at Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"That is, if they are willing to keep up with their
agreement, and that "if" is very much under question right now,"
he said.
Opinion polls show leftists opposed to the terms of the
bailout that is keeping Greece afloat would likely win the new
election, set for June 17.
Greeks, afraid of the devaluation that would follow an exit
from the euro, withdrew at least 700 million euros from their
banks on Monday.
S&P 500 futures rose 5.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 39
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5.5 points.
Wednesday's data diary features housing starts for April at
8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), followed by industrial production figures
at 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT), with both expected to show an
improvement from the previous month.
The minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting, due at
2 p.m. (1800 GMT), will be scrutinized for any discussion on the
health of the labor market as investors debate the likelihood of
more stimulus measures.
The Fed meeting took place before the first Greek election,
so they will not likely include clues on how the Fed is going to
respond if the European crisis deepens, said Windham
Financial's Mendelsohn.
Adding to pressure over commodities and mining stocks, BHP
Billiton, the world's biggest miner, said it expects commodity
markets to cool further and that investors have lost confidence
in the longer-term health of the global economy.
Facebook Inc increased the size of its initial public
offering by 25 percent and could raise as much as $16 billion as
strong investor demand for the No. 1 social network trumps
debate about the company's long-term potential to make money.
U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on
Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 63.35
points, or 0.50 percent, to close at 12,632.00. The S&P 500
Index lost 7.69 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,330.66. The
Nasdaq Composite fell 8.82 points, or 0.30 percent, to
close at 2,893.76.