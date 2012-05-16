US STOCKS-Wall St to rise at open, volatility expected

* Merkel comments ease investor concerns over Greece
* Trading still expected to be volatile
* BHP Billiton warns on commodities, global investors
* Futures up: Dow 59 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. stocks were set to open
higher on Wednesday with traders citing comments from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel about keeping Greece in the euro zone
as calming markets.
But they cautioned that trading throughout the session is
likely to be volatile, tracking developments in Europe.
Futures bounced back from steep overnight losses hit as
investors worried about Greece's political and financial crisis.
Merkel's comments at a joint press conference with French
President Francois Hollande were seen partly alleviating those
fears.
"The market was pretty weak overnight, futures were under a
lot more pressure, but Merkel made a comment reiterating she
wants Greece to stay in the euro and that appears to have
stabilized futures," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment
strategist at Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"That is, if they are willing to keep up with their
agreement, and that "if" is very much under question right now,"
he said.
Opinion polls show leftists opposed to the terms of the
bailout that is keeping Greece afloat would likely win the new
election, set for June 17. Greeks, afraid of the devaluation
that would follow an exit from the euro, withdrew at least 700
million euros from their banks on Monday.
U.S. housing starts rose more than expected in April in
another sign of a nascent housing recovery, even though permits
for future building fell after touching a 3-1/2 year high the
prior month.
"Nice to see some turnaround," said David Carter, chief
investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.
"However, this housing story is much smaller than news out of
Greece and might get easily forgotten."
S&P 500 futures rose 6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 59
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 12 points.
The minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting, due at
2 p.m. (1800 GMT), will be scrutinized for any discussion on the
health of the labor market as investors debate the likelihood of
more stimulus measures.
The Fed meeting took place before the first Greek election,
so they will not likely include clues on how the Fed is going to
respond if the European crisis deepens, said Windham
Financial's Mendelsohn.
J.C. Penney shares tumbled 15 percent a day after
the department store owner scrapped its dividend and its effort
to remake itself as an affordable fashion-oriented retail chain
took a much bigger-than-expected toll on sales in the first
quarter.
Target Corp posted a higher profit and raised its
expectations for the year, and its shares rose 1.7 percent in
premarket trading.
Adding to pressure over commodities and mining stocks, BHP
Billiton, the world's biggest miner, said it expects commodity
markets to cool further and that investors have lost confidence
in the longer-term health of the global economy.
Facebook Inc increased the size of its initial public
offering by 25 percent and could raise as much as $16 billion as
strong investor demand for the No. 1 social network trumps
debate about the company's long-term potential to make money.
U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on
Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 63.35
points, or 0.50 percent, to close at 12,632.00. The S&P 500
Index lost 7.69 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,330.66. The
Nasdaq Composite fell 8.82 points, or 0.30 percent, to
close at 2,893.76.