US STOCKS-Wall St falls on euro zone concerns

* Trading volatile after news on Greek banks, ECB
* Fed minutes leave open stimulus possibility
* US housing, production data point to recovering economy
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.15 pct, Nasdaq off 0.51 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. stocks fell in choppy
trade on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its fourth
consecutive decline as concerns about the euro zone continue to
be at the forefront of investors' focus.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attempted to quell some
fears by saying the euro zone was committed to keeping Greece in
the currency union, but news the European Central Bank had
stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as
recapitalization wasn't in place pushed markets lower.
Investors failed to be enticed by the minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, in which policymakers
kept alive the possibility of a fresh round of monetary stimulus
on downside risks to a moderately expanding economy.
Worries about Greece's political and financial future, along
with political upheaval in the broader euro zone, have driven
equity losses in recent weeks, sending the benchmark S&P index
down 5.6 percent since the end of March.
Opinion polls in Greece show leftists opposed to the terms
of the international bailout for the country would likely win a
new election set for June 17. Greeks, afraid of the devaluation
that would follow an exit from the euro, withdrew at least 700
million euros from their banks on Monday.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 4.35 points,
or 0.03 percent, to 12,636.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
shed 2.02 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,328.64. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 14.90 points, or 0.51
percent, to 2,878.86.
Industrial shares rose 0.2 percent after Positive
U.S. housing and industrial production data. U.S. output rose in
April at its fastest pace in over a year. A separate report
showed a rebound in groundbreaking for U.S. homes in April,
suggesting the housing market recovery was gaining.
General Electric Co gained 4 percent to $19.14,
reversing earlier gains on news its finance arms won regulatory
approval to resume returning some of its profit to the parent
company. Such a move that could clear the way for GE to
accelerate stock buybacks and raise its shareholder dividend.
GE Capital plans to pay a special $4.5 billion dividend to
GE, the biggest U.S. conglomerate, later this year.
J.C. Penney shares plunged 17.7 percent to $37.41,
it's biggest one-day percentage drop since 1987, a day after the
department store owner scrapped its dividend and showed its
effort to remake itself as an affordable fashion-oriented retail
chain took a much bigger-than-expected toll on sales in the
first quarter.
In contrast, Target Corp advanced 0.6 percent to
$55.41 after the discount retailer raised its full-year profit
view.
Facebook Inc boosted the size of its initial public
offering by 25 percent and could raise as much as $16 billion as
strong investor demand for the No. 1 social network trumps
debate about the company's long-term potential to make money.