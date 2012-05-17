US STOCKS-Futures flat with eyes on Europe and U.S. data

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* European shares hit fresh 2012 low
* Weekly jobless claims data on tap
* Futures: Dow up 1 pt, S&P up 0.4 pt, Nasdaq off 3 pts
NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday following four days of losses on the S&P 500, with trading once more expected to be dictated by developments in Europe.
* Greek politicians rejecting the conditions for a bailout that is keeping the country's finances afloat are likely to win next month's elections, and the political turmoil has sent riskier assets sharply lower over the past weeks.
* Spain's medium-term borrowing costs rose sharply in a Thursday auction of 3- and 4- year bonds, reflecting concerns over the Spanish banking system and economy.
* Giving investors some respite Japan's economy grew 1.0 percent in the first quarter, slightly more than expected, and a 0.2 percent contraction reported in the world's third-largest economy for the final three months of 2011 was revised up to flat.
* The U.S. data calendar includes the release of first-time weekly claims for jobless benefits at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 365,000 new filings compared with 367,000 in the prior week.
* S&P 500 futures edged up 0.4 point and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 1 point, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 3 points.
* The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.8 percent after hitting a fresh 2012 low. A gauge of European bank stocks dropped 2.3 percent.
* Limited Brands shares fell more than 3 percent in extended trading on Wednesday after the parent of the Victoria's Secret lingerie store chain posted a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street's view but its forecast for the current quarter fell short of expectations.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.