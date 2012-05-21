US STOCKS-Wall St edges up but Facebook's decline weighs

* Facebook shares down 13 pct, trades near $33/share
* World leaders back Greece, vow to combat crisis
* Stocks: Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, May 21 U.S. stocks edged up on Monday
from their worst weekly decline for the year as world leaders
expressed support for Greece to stay in the euro zone, but gains
were limited as shares of Facebook dropped more than 13 percent
shortly after the open.
Facebook Inc's shares fell below their $38 issue
price as support from underwriters of the initial public
offering dissipated after its Friday debut. The stock dropped
over $5 to hit a session low of $33.00 in early trading.
"It was just a poorly done deal and it just so happens to be
the biggest deal ever for Nasdaq and they pooched it, that's the
bottom line here," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at
Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
Facebook shares were expected to face tough trading this
week if lead underwriter Morgan Stanley stops supporting the
stock and managers lower down in the IPO book who were hoping
for an early surge decide to get out before going underwater.
On Saturday, G8 leaders stressed that their "imperative is
to promote growth and jobs" and gave verbal backing for Greece
to stay in the euro. But gains were limited as the pledge was
unlikely to herald quick new action from the region, meaning
more uncertainly for nervous financial markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.53 points,
or 0.16 percent, at 12,388.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.34 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,297.56. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.42 points, or 0.05
percent, at 2,777.37.
Yahoo shares fell 1 percent to $15.28 after rising
in premarket trade, on news that Chinese Internet entrepreneur
Jack Ma is buying back up to half of a 40 percent stake in his
Alibaba Group from Yahoo for $7.1 billion, in a deal that moves
the Chinese e-commerce leader closer to a public
listing.
The Nasdaq said it plans to implement procedure
through which the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
(FINRA) will accommodate orders not executed in Facebook during
the social media company's market debut on Friday.