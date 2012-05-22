US STOCKS-Futures drop on global growth concerns

* Fitch cuts Japan debt rating, outlook negative
* OECD sees euro crisis threatening world recovery
* Nasdaq to set aside $13 mln to resolve bad trades
* Futures off: S&P 0.6 pts, Dow 9 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. stock index futures edged
lower on Tuesday after Japan's sovereign rating was cut by Fitch
as a political stalemate dimmed chances the country could curb
its snowballing debt.
* Fitch lowered Japan's long-term foreign currency rating to
A plus from AA. It cut the local currency rating to A plus from
AA minus. Both were cut with a negative outlook.
* The United States and Japan are leading a fragile economic
recovery among developed countries that could be blown off
course if the euro zone fails to contain the damage from its
problem debtor states, the OECD said on Tuesday.
* In its twice-yearly economic outlook, the Paris-based
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development forecast
that global growth would ease to 3.4 percent this year from 3.6
percent in 2011, before accelerating to 4.2 percent in 2013, in
line with its last estimates from late November.
* In the U.S., ICSC/Goldman Sachs will release at 7:45 a.m.
ET (1145 GMT) chain store sales for the week ended May 19. In
the previous week, sales fell 0.8 percent.
* Redbook releases at 8:55 a.m. ET (1255 GMT) its Retail
Sales Index of department and chain store sales for May versus
April. In the prior period, sales fell 0.8 percent.
* National Association of Realtors (NAR) releases at 10:00
a.m. ET (1400 GMT) existing home sales for April. Economists
forecast a 4.60 million annualized unit total, versus 4.48
million in March.
* Nasdaq OMX faces short-term costs from its
botched handling of Facebook shares on their first day of
trading on Friday, but longer-term repercussions could be more
expensive as it struggles to restore its image. Initially, the
exchange said it planned to set aside $13 million to resolve bad
trades; even if all of that was used, the cost would be minimal
compared with the $387 million in net income it reported last
year.
* In the run-up to Facebook's $16 billion IPO, Morgan
Stanley, the lead underwriter on the deal, unexpectedly
delivered some negative news to major clients: The bank's
consumer Internet analyst, Scott Devitt, trimmed his revenue
forecasts for the company.
* S&P 500 futures fell 0.6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 9
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures were off 4.5 points.
* British bank Barclays is selling its near-20
percent stake in U.S. asset manager BlackRock, worth
$6.1 billion, as tougher global regulations have cut the
attraction of such holdings.
* The Asian prime brokerage units of Credit Suisse
and Bank of America Corp gained market share over the
past year as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, the
top two industry players, lost hedge fund clients and assets, a
survey showed.
* China will fast track approvals for infrastructure
investment to combat a slowdown in the economy, a state-backed
newspaper reported on Tuesday, underlining a call by Premier Wen
Jiabao for policies to maintain growth.
* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the
S&P 500 snapping a six-day losing streak, as equities rebounded
from their biggest weekly drop in almost six months.