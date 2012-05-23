US STOCKS-Wall St falls on euro zone concerns, Dell

* Euro zone officials agree to prepare for Greek exit
scenario
* Dell revenue outlook weighs on sentiment
* U.S. new home sales, prices rise in April
* Stocks down: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday
with all S&P 500 sectors trading negative, on mounting concerns
over Greece's future in the euro zone and as a
weaker-than-expected revenue forecast from computer maker Dell
weighed on investor sentiment.
Euro zone officials have agreed that each euro zone country
must prepare an individual contingency plan in the eventuality
that Greece decides to leave the single currency area. The
agreement was reached during a teleconference of the Eurogroup
Working Group, which lasted for about an hour on Monday.
"Because the markets serve as a forward-looking mechanism,
incorporating the impact of Greece's exit from the EU is now
underway to a degree, with investors already handicapping the
exit of additional EU members, Spain and others, where the exit
could provide possibly more significant market volatility," said
James E. Russell, head of equity strategy at U.S. Bank's wealth
management division.
Earlier, stocks briefly trimmed losses after data showed new
U.S. single-family home sales rose more than expected in April
and prices pushed higher, further evidence the housing market
was turning the corner.
Dell Inc shares fell 15.6 percent to $12.74, a day
after the company forecast disappointing second-quarter revenue
as U.S. and European corporate tech spending weakens and
consumer personal computer sales continue to shrink.
Facebook Inc and banks including Morgan Stanley
were sued by the social networking leader's shareholders,
who claimed the defendants hid Facebook's weakened growth
forecasts ahead of its $16 billion initial public offering.
The stock was up 3.5 percent at $32.10.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 141.22
points, or 1.13 percent, at 12,361.59. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 13.57 points, or 1.03 percent, at
1,303.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 25.16
points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,813.92.