US STOCKS-Wall Street falls 1 pct on Europe, Dell

* Euro-zone officials agree to prep for Greek exit scenario
* Dell revenue outlook weighs on sentiment
* U.S. new home sales, prices rise in April
* Facebook shares rebound despite lawsuit
* Dow off 1 pct, S&P off 0.9 pct, Nasdaq off 0.8 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. stocks fell 1 percent on
Wednesday, with all S&P 500 sectors trading negative as concerns
mounted over Greece's future in the euro zone.
Tech shares were among the day's biggest decliners as a
weaker-than-expected revenue forecast from Dell Inc,
the third-largest computer maker, spurred fears that global tech
spending was declining faster than had been previously
anticipated.
Euro-zone officials have agreed that each euro-zone country
must prepare an individual contingency plan in the event that
Greece decides to leave the single currency bloc. The agreement
was reached during a teleconference of the Eurogroup Working
Group, which lasted for about an hour on Monday.
An index of European shares fell 2.2 percent to
close at 971.99.
"It's very frightening to hear about this kind of talk, even
if it makes sense as a contingency, because the lack of a clear
path there continues to be very problematic for banks," said
James Dunigan, chief investment officer of PNC Wealth Management
in Philadelphia.
An S&P index of financial shares fell 1.2 percent,
with Citigroup Inc down 2.1 percent at $26.35 and Capital
One Financial off 1.9 percent at $49.34.
Dell Inc plunged 17.8 percent to $12.40, on track
for its biggest one-day drop in more than a decade after
forecasting disappointing second-quarter revenue.
Hewlett-Packard Co lost 4.7 percent to $20.76.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 118.60
points, or 0.95 percent, at 12,384.21. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 11.75 points, or 0.89 percent, at
1,304.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 21.55
points, or 0.76 percent, at 2,817.53.
Falling oil prices also depressed the energy sector, with an
S&P index of energy companies down 1.2 percent. U.S.
July crude oil future fell $2.30 to a session low of
$89.55, trading below $90 a barrel for the first time since Nov.
1, on easing concerns about Iran's nuclear dispute with the West
and increasing worries about global economic growth.
Earlier in the session, stocks had briefly trimmed their
losses after data showed new U.S. single-family home sales rose
more than expected in April and prices pushed higher. The latest
reading on sales of new homes offered further evidence that the
housing market was turning the corner.
The data "adds to the growing sense that housing is
stabilizing, but it isn't enough to overcome the global issues
driving the day," said Dunigan, who helps oversee $112 billion
in assets.
Facebook Inc and banks, including Morgan Stanley
, were sued by the social networking leader's
shareholders, who claimed the defendants hid Facebook's weakened
growth forecasts ahead of its $16 billion initial public
offering. The stock was up 2.3 percent at $31.70.
In the earnings arena, shares of Toll Brothers Inc
rose 1 percent to $27.30 after the largest U.S. luxury
homebuilder reported a second-quarter profit, beating analysts'
estimates, compared with a year-ago loss.