US STOCKS-Wall St ends flat in late-day reversal

* Euro-zone officials agree to prep for Greek exit scenario
* Dell revenue outlook weighs on sentiment
* Facebook shares rebound despite lawsuit
* Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq gained 0.4 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. stocks staged a late-day
reversal on Wednesday, rallying into the close as a sharp rise
in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple
helped lift the Nasdaq.
The action shortly before the market's close was a mirror
image of Tuesday when stocks gave up gains in the last minutes
of trading. The late rebound suggested investors saw value in
the market after the S&P 500 fell just below 1,300.
But one trader warned not to read too much into the move
that lifted the indexes near breakeven for the day.
"I don't make anything of this. Volumes are very low, so
there's no conviction," said Todd Schoenberger, managing
principal at the BlackBay Group in New York. "We're only hearing
what we want to hear. Don't be surprised if futures are
disappointed tomorrow."
Towards the close traders cited rumors that the European
Union was considering a proposal to guarantee bank deposits
across the bloc. Such a move could assuage fears of bank runs in
Spain and Greece. The rumors, which one trader said may have
originated in London, appeared to be unfounded.
Shares in beaten-down materials companies led the S&P 500.
The S&P's materials sector gained 1.1 percent. Alpha Natural
Resources gained 5 percent to $11.70. Boosting the
Nasdaq were shares of Apple, up 2.4 percent to $570.56.
In the overall market, the Dow Jones industrial average
dipped 6.66 points, or 0.05 percent, to 12,496.15. The
S&P 500 Index edged up 2.23 points, or 0.17 percent, to
1,318.86. The Nasdaq Composite gained 11.04 points, or
0.39 percent, to 2,850.12.
For most of the day shares fell by more than 1 percent as EU
officials said euro zone countries must prepare contingency
plans for a possible Greek exit of the currency bloc, while a
weak outlook from Dell Inc cast doubts about the
strength of global tech spending.
Shares in Dell Inc tumbled more than 18 percent and
hit other tech stocks as the revenue forecast from the
third-largest computer maker spurred fears that global tech
spending was declining faster than thought.
Hewlett-Packard slid more than 3 percent before its
quarterly results but rose 3.6 percent in extended trading after
releasing its report.
The agreement by euro-zone officials on contingency planning
for a Greek exit of the euro zone, or "Grexit," as some
investors are now calling it, came during a teleconference of
the Eurogroup Working Group on Monday, sources told
Reuters.
Eric Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star Investment
Management in Chicago, said renewed concerns about Greece,
worrying outlooks from Dell and others, worries about the
economy, Facebook's disappointing IPO and JPMorgan's recent
trading loss were creating significant headwinds.
"It has made people less likely to jump in there and buy
stocks," he said. "A lack of good news, some bad news and these
worries that have been around for a long time make it hard to
get a rally going."
The S&P 500 is down 7 percent from a peak in April but is up
4.9 percent for the year so far. Some analysts are expecting the
index to test its 200-day moving average at around 1,280,
another 2 percent below current levels.
Dell plunged 17.2 percent to $12.49, its biggest one-day
drop in more than a decade. Hewlett-Packard lost 3.2 percent to
$21.08.
Facebook Inc and banks, including Morgan Stanley
, were sued by the social networking leader's
shareholders, who claimed the defendants hid Facebook's weakened
growth forecasts ahead of its $16 billion initial public
offering. The stock was up 3.2 percent at $32 after falling more
than 30 percent from it peak on Friday.
Falling oil prices also depressed the energy sector, with an
S&P index of energy companies edging up 0.4 percent into
the close.
U.S. July crude oil future fell $2.30 to a session
low of $89.55, trading below $90 a barrel for the first time
since Nov. 1, on easing concerns about Iran's nuclear dispute
with the West and increasing worries about global economic
growth.