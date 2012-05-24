US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher, bargain-hunting trumps data

* April durable goods orders edge up as machinery drags

* U.S. jobless claims down in latest week

* Hewlett Packard plans cutting about 27,000 jobs

* Knight Capital seeks millions in botched Nasdaq IPO of Facebook

* Futures up: S&P 5.8 pts, Dow 50 pts, Nasdaq 15 pts

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, May 24 Wall Street was set to open higher on Thursday as investors brushed off tepid economic data and focused on buying beaten-down stocks as the S&P 500 has fallen more than 5 percent so far this month.

U.S. stock index futures briefly pared gains after data showed demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose less than expected in April while weekly jobless claims dipped modestly for the week ended May 19. But the gains were quickly recovered.

Trading was expected to be volatile as regional data out of Europe showed some deterioration in economic activity and investors remained concerned about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.

"Wednesday's roller-coaster action was nothing short of impressive. Bulls battled back in the latter half of the session, and appear ready to do so again today," said Karee Venema, analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati, adding that the Dow is struggling to climb above the 12,500 level.

S&P 500 futures gained 5.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 50 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 15 points.

Surveys showed Europe's major economies suffered a contraction in their manufacturing activities and the German business climate deteriorated.

After the close of stock market trade on Wednesday, electronic trader Knight Capital Group said it suffered a pre-tax loss of $30 million to $35 million on the botched Nasdaq trading debut of social media giant Facebook and is demanding the exchange compensate that amount. The loss, which Knight said will be recorded in its second-quarter results, was due to numerous problems related to the Facebook initial public offering.

Also after the stock market close on Wednesday, Hewlett Packard Co said it plans to lay off roughly 27,000 employees or about 8 percent of its workforce over the next couple of years to jumpstart growth and save up to $3.5 billion annually. The stock was trading 8 percent higher at $22.77 before the stock market open on Thursday.

EU leaders, advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the euro currency, said late on Wednesday they were committed to Greece remaining in the euro zone but urged the country to complete the reforms demanded under its bailout program.