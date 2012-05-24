REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St little changed on euro zone worries, data

* April durable goods orders edge up as machinery drags

* U.S. jobless claims down in latest week

* Hewlett Packard shares jump after announcing plans to cut jobs

* Knight Capital seeks millions in botched Nasdaq IPO of Facebook

* Stocks: Dow flat, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday in volatile trading as ongoing concerns about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone and tepid data on the U.S. economy gave investors little reason to take risk.

Data showed demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose less than expected in April while weekly jobless claims dipped modestly for the week ended May 19.

"Durables showed the hope in the recovery in manufacturing seems to be stalling, not a lot of excitement there. The only bright spot in the economy seems to be that housing is bottoming out and that's about it," said Subodh Kumar, chief investment strategist at Subodh Kumar & Associates in Toronto.

Trading was expected to be volatile throughout the day as regional data out of Europe showed some deterioration in economic activity and investors remained concerned about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.

Surveys showed Europe's major economies suffered a contraction in their manufacturing activities and the German business climate deteriorated.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.31 points, or 0.03 percent, at 12,491.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.02 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,319.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.20 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,844.92.

HP shares rose 4.5 percent to $22.01 a day after the company announced plans to lay off about 8 percent of its workforce over the next couple of years.

After the close of stock market trade on Wednesday, electronic trader Knight Capital Group said it suffered a pre-tax loss of $30 million to $35 million on the botched Nasdaq trading debut of social media giant Facebook and is demanding the exchange compensate that amount.

The loss, which Knight said will be recorded in its second-quarter results, was due to numerous problems related to the Facebook initial public offering. Knight Capital Group shares were down 1.6 percent at $12.24 and Facebook shares were up 2 percent at $32.69.