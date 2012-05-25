US STOCKS-Futures up on ECB hopes but warnings about Greece limit gains

* Belgium deputy PM says grave error not to prepare for
Greek euro exit
* U.S. consumer sentiment data on tap
* Futures: S&P up 1.4 pts, Dow down 7 pts, Nasdaq up 2.25
pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, May 25 The S&P 500 index futures edged
up on Friday on hopes that the European Central Bank could take
further action to tackle the region's debt crisis, but gains
were capped by fresh warnings over Greece.
* Belgian deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders issued a new
warning over Greece, saying it would be a "grave professional
error" if central banks and companies were not preparing for a
Greek exit from the euro zone.
* European shares rose earlier on rising speculation that
European authorities could soon initiate new aid measures.
Credit Agricole said it expected the ECB to make a move at its
next rate-setting meeting on June 6 and announce new measures
such as another round of emergency funding for the region's
banks.
* Wall Street is on track for its best weekly gain in over
two months based on Thursday's close. The trading has been
volatile all week, mostly by starting off the morning session
weak but adding gains into the close.
* On the macro front, investors awaited the release of the
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers
final May consumer sentiment index, due at 9:55 a.m. ET (1355
GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 77.8, a
repeat of the preliminary May reading.
* Morgan Stanley will adjust thousands of trades to
ensure outstanding limit orders to sell will be filled at no
more than $42.99 a share for Facebook stock from last
Friday's botched initial public offering, the firm told its
brokers on Thursday, according to several who listened to the
call.
* Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc independent
director Douglas Daft resigned from the board this week, at a
time when concerns about slowing growth and allegations of
accounting malpractice have hammered the stock.
* S&P 500 futures added 1.4 points and were in line
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 7
points, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 2.25 points.
* BlackRock Inc's Global Resources team increased
its Chesapeake Energy Corp stake to 4 million shares
from fewer than 1 million shares, a source familiar with the
situation said on Thursday.
* PayPal has made deals with 15 retailers including Toys R
Us, J C Penney and Barnes & Noble that will
allow consumers to pay for purchases with their cellphones while
expanding the online payment company's service into additional
physical stores.
* On Thursday, U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a third
session marked by late-day swings, but the Nasdaq fell after
NetApp gave a weak revenue forecast, casting doubt on the
outlook for tech spending.