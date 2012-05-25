US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower on euro zone concerns

* Belgian deputy PM says grave error not to prepare for
Greek euro exit
* U.S. consumer sentiment data on tap
* Futures down: S&P 2.9 pts, Dow 10 pts, Nasdaq 3.75 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, May 25 Wall Street was set for a lower
open on Friday as fresh warnings about Greece kept investors
away from risky assets while trading was expected to be volatile
and light throughout the day heading into a long weekend.
Belgian deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders issued a new
warning over Greece, saying it would be a "grave professional
error" if central banks and companies were not preparing for a
Greek exit from the euro zone.
Earlier, U.S. stock index futures rose on speculation that
European authorities could soon initiate new aid measures.
Credit Agricole said it expected the ECB to make a move at its
next rate-setting meeting on June 6 and announce new measures
such as another round of emergency funding for the region's
banks.
Trading was expected to be volatile with light volume as
traders stay away from making new bets or positions heading into
the Memorial Day holiday weekend. U.S. markets will be closed on
Monday.
"Classically defensive sectors of the S&P 500 continue to
show constructive momentum trends on a relative strength basis,"
according to Ari Wald, analyst at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.
The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's so-called
fear gauge, was up almost 26 percent for the month, although the
index closed 3.6 percent lower on Thursday to settle at 21.54.
According to optionMonster.com, some options traders made
bets on Thursday that would make profits if VIX futures rise to
50 in coming months.
On the macro front, investors awaited the release of the
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers
final May consumer sentiment index, due at 9:55 a.m. ET (1355
GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 77.8, a
repeat of the preliminary May reading.
Morgan Stanley will adjust thousands of trades to
ensure outstanding limit orders to sell will be filled at no
more than $42.99 a share for Facebook stock from last
Friday's botched initial public offering, the firm told its
brokers on Thursday, according to several who listened to the
call.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc independent
director Douglas Daft resigned from the board this week, at a
time when concerns about slowing growth and allegations of
accounting malpractice have hammered the stock.
S&P 500 futures were down 2.9 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 10
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 3.75 points.
BlackRock Inc's Global Resources team increased its
Chesapeake Energy Corp stake to 4 million shares from
fewer than 1 million shares, a source familiar with the
situation said on Thursday.
PayPal has made deals with 15 retailers including Toys R Us,
J C Penney and Barnes & Noble that will allow
consumers to pay for purchases with their cellphones while
expanding the online payment company's service into additional
physical stores.
On Thursday, U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a third
session marked by late-day swings, but the Nasdaq fell after
NetApp gave a weak revenue forecast, casting doubt on the
outlook for tech spending.