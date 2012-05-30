US STOCKS - Futures fall as Spanish, Italian yields rise

* Spanish, Italian yields rise on euro zone concerns
* New Greek election poll shows leftist Syriza has taken
lead
* European Commission calls for banking union
* Research in Motion tumbles in premarket
* Futures off: Dow 95 pts, S&P 12.2 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stock index futures
dropped on Wednesday, as rising bond yields for Italy and Spain
indicated worsening fears about a spiraling of the euro zone's
debt crisis.
Further weighing on futures was the latest poll from Greece
which showed the radical leftist SYRIZA party has taken the lead
over the pro-bailout conservatives ahead of a national
parliamentary election next month that may determine whether the
debt-laden country stays in the euro zone.
Yields on 10-year Spanish bonds moved closer
to the 7 percent level, a point at which other nations in the
bloc were forced to seek a bailout.
Spain is expected to issue new bonds shortly in an effort to
fund its troubled banks despite the increased borrowing costs.
Adding to the concern, Italian 10-year yields
topped 6 percent for the first time since January at a bond
sale, raising concerns the region is vulnerable to a contagion.
"The biggest drag we have on our markets right now is the
concern over what is going to happen in Spain if they can't get
some liquidity into their banking system," said Art Hogan,
managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
"You are getting precariously close to a point where the
government can't afford to fund themselves if they have to pay
those kind of rates - there is going to have to be some sort of
intervention here and it's just a function of when."
The region's fiscal woes sent the euro to its lowest level
in 23 months against the dollar. U.S. equities have been closely
tethered to the currency's fortunes, with a 50-day correlation
between the euro and the S&P 500 index at 0.91.
Futures briefly cut losses and the euro bounced after the
European Commission said the the euro zone should move toward a
banking union, consider eurobonds and the direct
recapitalization of banks from its permanent bailout fund as
well as boost growth and cut debt.
S&P 500 futures fell 12.2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dropped 95
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 18.5 points.
Economic data expected includes pending home sales for
April. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.1 percent rise
compared with a 4.1 percent rise in the previous month.
Research In Motion Ltd dropped 7.4 percent
to $10.40 in premarket trade as the company hired bankers for a
far-reaching strategic review and to look for partnerships as
the BlackBerry-maker warned it would likely report a shock
fiscal first-quarter operating loss.
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said technology
for televisions was of "intense interest" but stressed the
company's efforts would unfold gradually amid speculation the
iPad and iPhone maker was on the brink of unveiling a
revolutionary iTV.
Footwear retailer Finish Line Inc raised its profit
estimate for the first quarter as it now sees sales better than
it had initially thought.
Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack plunged 19.8 percent to
$8.90 in premarket after the automotive parts and service chain
said the sale of the company to private equity firm Gores Group
has been called off.
European shares headed for a third straight month of losses
on concern over Spain's struggling banks and the country's
rising borrowing costs, but the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top European shares pared losses losses after the EU
Commission comments.
Asian shares slipped on fears about Spain while signs
emerged that China may take a cautious stance on economic
stimulus.