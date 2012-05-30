US STOCKS - Wall St to open lower as euro zone worry intensifies

* Spanish, Italian yields rise on euro zone concerns
* New Greek election poll shows leftist SYRIZA has taken
lead
* European Commission calls for banking union
* Research in Motion tumbles in premarket
* Futures off: Dow 107 pts, S&P 10.9 pts, Nasdaq 22 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, as rising bond yields for
Italy and Spain and the latest poll results in Greece worsened
fears about a spiraling of the euro zone's debt crisis.
Yields on 10-year Spanish bonds moved closer
to the 7 percent level, a point at which other nations in the
bloc were forced to seek a bailout.
Spain is expected to issue new bonds shortly in an effort to
fund its troubled banks despite the increased borrowing costs.
Adding to the concern, Italian 10-year yields
topped 6 percent for the first time since January at a bond
sale, raising concerns the region is vulnerable to a contagion.
The latest poll from Greece showed the radical leftist
SYRIZA party has taken the lead over the pro-bailout
conservatives ahead of a national parliamentary election next
month that may determine whether the debt-laden country stays in
the euro zone.
"It seems inevitable the euro has got to break up, it's just
how long can they drag it out and what are the ramifications,"
said Nathan Snyder, portfolio manager at Snow Capital Management
in Sewickley, Pennsylvania.
The region's fiscal woes sent the euro to its lowest level
in 23 months against the dollar. U.S. equities have been closely
tethered to the currency's fortunes, with a 50-day correlation
between the euro and the S&P 500 index at 0.91.
"The longer they drag it out, the less severe are the
ramifications of a break-up and then who actually ends up
exiting - so much of this is unwritten it is hard to put any
sort of odds on how this plays out," Snyder said.
Futures briefly cut losses and the euro bounced after the
European Commission said the the euro zone should move toward a
banking union, consider eurobonds and the direct
recapitalization of banks from its permanent bailout fund as
well as boost growth and cut debt.
European shares were buffeted by the conflicting headlines,
with the latest Greek poll pushing the FTSEurofirst 300 index
down more than 1 percent.
S&P 500 futures fell 10.9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dropped
107 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 22 points.
Economic data expected includes pending home sales for
April. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.1 percent rise
compared with a 4.1 percent rise in the previous month.
Research In Motion Ltd tumbled 10.5
percent to $10.05 in premarket trade as the company hired
bankers for a far-reaching strategic review and to look for
partnerships as the BlackBerry-maker warned it would likely
report a shock fiscal first-quarter operating loss.
Speaking at the All Things Digital conference, Apple Inc
Chief Executive Tim Cook said technology for
televisions was of "intense interest" but stressed the company's
efforts would unfold gradually amid speculation the iPad and
iPhone maker was on the brink of unveiling a revolutionary iTV.
Footwear retailer Finish Line Inc raised its profit
estimate for the first quarter as it now sees sales better than
it had initially thought.
Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack plunged 23.3 percent to
$8.51 in premarket after the automotive parts and service chain
said the sale of the company to private equity firm Gores Group
has been called off.