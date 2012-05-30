US STOCKS-Wall St off 1 pct as Europe worries grow

* Energy shares weakest of the day, utilities up
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks fell 1 percent on
Wednesday as spiraling fears about the euro zone prompted
investors to sell sectors tied to economic growth.
"We're being held hostage by Europe, by the increasing
tensions in Spain," said John Kattar, chief investment officer
at Eastern Investment Advisors in Boston, which manages $1.7
billion. "We're back to a risk-off mode, with cyclical sectors
getting hit really hard. For the moment this seems to be the
dominant trend."
Of the 10 S&P 500 sectors, only utilities were in
positive territory, with the defensive group rising 0.1 percent.
The biggest decliners on the day were energy, which
tumbled 2.6 percent alongside a drop in crude oil prices, and
consumer discretionary stocks, off 1.7 percent.
Europe's fiscal woes sent the yield on the safe-haven
10-year U.S. Treasury note to the lowest in 60 years and the
euro to its lowest level in 23 months against the dollar. U.S.
equities have been closely tethered to the currency's fortunes,
with a 50-day correlation between the euro and the S&P 500 index
at 0.91.
Yields on 10-year Spanish bonds moved closer
to the 7 percent level, a point at which other nations in the
bloc were forced to seek a bailout.
Spain is expected to issue new bonds shortly in an effort to
fund its troubled banks despite the increased borrowing costs.
Adding to the concern, Italian 10-year yields
topped 6 percent for the first time since January at a bond
sale, raising concerns the region is vulnerable to a contagion.
European shares dropped 1.7 percent.
The CBOE Volatility index jumped more than 11
percent, the biggest spike for the "fear index" since mid-April.
The PHLX oil service sector dropped 3.4 percent while
crude fell 3.2 percent. Halliburton dropped 3.7
percent to $30.82.
There was momentary cause for optimism earlier in the day
after the European Commission outlined a strategy to stabilize
its banking system and boost growth, but that was dashed by the
latest voting polls from Greece, which showed more support for
the leftist SYRIZA party. Many analysts view next month's
national parliamentary election as a major factor in whether
Greece stays in the euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 136.99
points, or 1.09 percent, at 12,443.70. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 15.94 points, or 1.20 percent, at
1,316.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.30
points, or 1.19 percent, at 2,836.69.
U.S. economic data showed contracts to purchase previously
owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell 5.5 percent in April to a
four-month low, dealing a blow to more recent optimism the
housing sector may have hit a bottom.
U.S. shares of Research In Motion Ltd
tumbled 8.5 percent to $10.27 as the biggest percentage decliner
on the Nasdaq 100 index. The company hired bankers for a
far-reaching strategic review and to look for partnerships as
the BlackBerry maker warned it would likely report a shock
fiscal first-quarter operating loss.
Apple Inc slipped 0.2 percent to $570.81 after
Chief Executive Tim Cook, speaking at the All Things Digital
conference said technology for televisions was of "intense
interest" but stressed the company's efforts would unfold
gradually.
Macy's Inc reported better than expected May
same-store sales on Wednesday, helped by its growing e-commerce
business. Shares slipped 1.7 percent to $38.34.
Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack plunged 21 percent to
$8.73 after the automotive parts and service chain said the sale
of the company to private equity firm Gores Group has been
called off.