US STOCKS-Wall St slumps as Europe worries grow

* Energy, other cyclical shares hardest hit
* Spanish, Italian yields rise on euro zone concerns
* U.S. housing sector gauge falls to 4-month low
* Research in Motion tumbles, sees operating loss
* Indexes off: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.4 pct, Nasdaq 1.4 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks fell more than 1
percent on Wednesday as mounting fears about the euro zone
prompted investors to sell sectors tied to economic growth.
The region's debt woes sent investors fleeing to safe
havens, like the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, whose yield fell to
the lowest in 60 years. The euro, meanwhile, slid to its lowest
against the U.S. dollar in 23 months. U.S. stocks have been
closely tethered to the euro's fortunes, with a 50-day
correlation between the currency and the S&P 500 index at 0.91.
Yields on 10-year Spanish bonds moved closer
to 7 percent, a level at which other euro zone members were
forced to seek a bailout.
Spain is expected to issue new bonds to fund its troubled
banks and troubled regions despite increased borrowing costs.
Adding to the concern, Italian 10-year yields
topped 6 percent for the first time since January at a bond
sale, raising concerns the region is vulnerable to contagion.
European shares ended 1.5 percent lower.
"We're being held hostage by Europe, by the increasing
tensions in Spain," said John Kattar, chief investment officer
at Eastern Investment Advisors in Boston, which manages $1.7
billion. "We're back to a risk-off mode, with cyclical sectors
getting hit really hard."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 158.18
points, or 1.26 percent, at 12,422.51. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 18.99 points, or 1.43 percent, at
1,313.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 40.20
points, or 1.40 percent, at 2,830.79.
All 10 S&P 500 sectors fell, with energy the biggest
decliner of the day. The group tumbled 2.9 percent alongside a
drop in crude oil prices, and consumer discretionary stocks
were off 1.7 percent.
The PHLX oil service sector dropped 3.8 percent while
crude fell 3.3 percent. Halliburton Co dropped
4.5 percent to $30.56. The CBOE Volatility index jumped
more than 12 percent, the biggest spike for the "fear index"
since mid-April.
Many analysts view next month's parliamentary election in
Greece as key to whether the country stays in the euro zone.
Polls showed on Wednesday that parties for and against a bailout
were neck-and-neck or very close to each another.
U.S. economic data showed contracts to purchase previously
owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell 5.5 percent in April to a
four-month low, dealing a blow to optimism the housing sector
may have hit a bottom.
U.S. shares of Research In Motion Ltd
tumbled 7.6 percent to $10.37 as the biggest percentage decliner
on the Nasdaq 100 index. The company hired bankers for a
far-reaching strategic review and to look for partnerships as
the BlackBerry maker warned it would likely report a quarterly
operating loss.
Apple Inc slipped 0.2 percent to $570.81 after
Chief Executive Tim Cook, speaking at the All Things Digital
conference, said technology for televisions was of "intense
interest" but stressed the company's efforts would unfold
gradually.
Macy's Inc said May same-store sales were better than
expected, helped by growing e-commerce business, but shares
slipped 1.7 percent to $38.34.
Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack plunged 21 percent to
$8.73 after the automotive parts and service chain said the sale
of the company to private equity firm Gores Group has been
called off.