US STOCKS-Wall St drops on economic growth worries

* Initial claims rise, ADP below expectations
* GDP revised downward
* Chicago PMI misses estimate
* Indexes off: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P off 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 31 Wall Street fell on Thursday
after a slew of economic reports indicating the U.S. economy may
have stalled and the euro zone's debt crisis cast doubt on
global growth prospects.
A report by private payrolls processor ADP showed private
employers created 133,000 jobs in May, fewer than the expected
148,000 while new claims for unemployment benefits rose by
10,000 for the fourth straight weekly increase. The data comes
ahead of Friday's key payrolls report.
Commerce Department data showed economic growth in the
United States was slightly slower than initially thought as
gross domestic product was revised down to a 1.9 percent annual
rate from last month's 2.2 percent estimate.
Adding to the negative tone, the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago business barometer declined to 52.7 from 56.2
in April, its lowest level since September 2009 and below Wall
Street expectations.
"The markets have become less optimistic and much more
accustomed to seeing numbers that are just not impressive," said
Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
"It is clear the markets are pricing in a substantial
slowdown moving forward in terms of GDP growth, employment
gains, productivity gains - it's not encouraging for bulls."
Energy-related stocks were among the worst performers as
crude prices slipped 0.8 percent as signs of a slowing
slowing global economy heightened demand worries. The PHLX oil
service sector index lost 1.9 percent, weighed down by a
2.9 percent drop in Schlumberger NV to $62.27.
European shares, which had steadied, turned negative after
the U.S data. The FTSEurofirst 300 was off 0.5 percent.
The European Central Bank increased pressure for a joint
fund to guarantee bank deposits in the euro zone, saying the
region needed new tools to fight bank runs as the bloc's debt
crisis drives investors to flee risk.
The increasing concern over the euro zone's debt crisis
coupled with a spate of tepid domestic economic data has put the
benchmark S&P index on pace for its worst monthly decline since
September.
U.S. equities have been closely linked to the fortunes of
the euro, with the 50-day correlation between the
currency and the S&P 500 at 0.92. Expectations of an Irish vote
in favor of Europe's fiscal pact helped the euro recover from a
near two-year low against the dollar.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 65.39
points, or 0.53 percent, to 12,354.47. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 11.00 points, or 0.84 percent, to 1,302.32.
The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 31.92 points, or 1.12
percent, to 2,805.44.
Many top retailers reported stronger-than-expected sales in
May, as shoppers overcame growing anxiety about the U.S. economy
and the job market.
Target Corp advanced 0.9 percent after posting
better-than-expected May same-store sales. The Morgan Stanley
retail index gained 0.3 percent.
Ciena Corp climbed 7.2 percent to $12.74 after the
network equipment company posted a surprise second-quarter
adjusted profit.
Joy Global Inc slid 7.2 percent to $54.66 after the
mining equipment maker said it expects order rate to moderate
and revenue to remain flat for the next few quarters.