US STOCKS-Wall St down on U.S. data, euro zone worries

By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 31 Wall Street fell for a second
straight day on Thursday as weak U.S. economic data added to
caution a day before the closely watched monthly jobs report.
The debt crisis in Europe continued to weigh on sentiment,
casting doubt on global growth prospects and again hit sectors
tied to growth. Energy shares fell 1.8 percent alongside
a drop in crude. The PHLX oil service sector index lost
3.4 percent, weighed down by a 4 percent drop in Schlumberger NV
to $61.61.
A report by private payrolls processor ADP showed private
employers created 133,000 jobs in May, fewer than the expected
148,000 while new claims for unemployment benefits rose by
10,000 for the fourth straight weekly increase. The data comes
ahead of the May non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to
show month-over-month growth in job creation.
"There's a lot of instability in the world, and along with
the weak economic signals there's going to be significant
volatility that I don't expect to end anytime soon," said Don
Steinbrugge, managing partner of Agecroft Partners in Richmond,
Virginia.
"Today's data reduces expectations for tomorrow, and if that
number is weak it will definitely cause a big sell-off
tomorrow."
Adding to the negative tone, Commerce Department data showed
economic growth in the United States was slightly slower than
initially thought as gross domestic product was revised down to
a 1.9 percent annual rate from last month's 2.2 percent
estimate.
In addition, the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago
business barometer declined to 52.7 from 56.2 in April, its
lowest level since September 2009 and below Wall Street
expectations.
The CBOE Volatility index rose 4.4 percent, reaching
levels not seen since December.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 39.51
points, or 0.32 percent, at 12,380.35. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.67 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,305.65.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 21.96 points, or
0.77 percent, at 2,815.40.
May has been a weak month for equities, with Europe a main
catalyst for the losses. The S&P is down 6.6 percent so far this
month while the Dow is down 6.3 percent and the Nasdaq has lost
7.6 percent.
European shares, which had steadied, turned negative after
the U.S data. The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.7
percent.
The European Central Bank increased pressure for a joint
fund to guarantee bank deposits in the euro zone, saying the
region needed new tools to fight bank runs as the bloc's debt
crisis drives investors to flee risk.
The increasing concern over the euro zone's debt crisis
coupled with a spate of tepid domestic economic data has put the
benchmark S&P index on pace for its worst monthly decline since
September.
U.S. equities have been closely linked to the fortunes of
the euro, with the 50-day correlation between the
currency and the S&P 500 at 0.92. Expectations of an Irish vote
in favor of Europe's fiscal pact helped the euro recover from a
near two-year low against the dollar.
Many top retailers reported stronger-than-expected sales in
May, as shoppers overcame growing anxiety about the U.S. economy
and the job market.
Target Corp edged 0.5 percent higher to $58.09 after
posting better-than-expected May same-store sales. The Morgan
Stanley retail index fell 0.2 percent.
Ciena Corp climbed 7.8 percent to $12.81 after the
network equipment company posted a surprise second-quarter
adjusted profit.
Joy Global Inc slumped 7.7 percent to $54.36 after
the mining equipment maker said it expects order rate to
moderate and revenue to remain flat for the next few quarters.
Facebook Inc shares continued to slide, dropping 3.4
percent to $27.23. The social networking giant has fallen in six
of the past eight sessions.