US STOCKS-Wall St cuts losses as Europe fears ease

* Dow Jones report suggests IMF contingency planning for
Spain
* U.S. data raises concerns about upcoming May payrolls
* Many retailers gain after May sales data
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. stocks pared losses on
Thursday after a report of possible plans to help Spain deal
with its banking crisis eased some concerns about Europe.
The report helped Wall Street rebound off losses of as much
as 1 percent earlier in the session, spurred by weak U.S. data
that added to concerns that Friday's payrolls report would be
weak.
Dow Jones reported that the European department of the
International Monetary Fund had discussed contingency plans for
a rescue loan to Spain in case the country is unable to bail out
one of its largest banks. The report cited people involved in
the handling of Spain's debt crisis.
Earlier, an IMF spokesman told reporters that the IMF is not
in talks with Spain on possible financial assistance.
"Any plan that could help with capital will cause our
markets to rally as we're still so dependent on how the
situation in Europe plays out," said Neil Massa, senior trader
at John Hancock Asset Management in Boston.
Energy shares were again pressured by fears over
Europe and what the situation there could do for demand
prospects. The group fell 0.6 percent alongside a drop in crude
while the PHLX oil service sector index lost 2.2 percent.
Schlumberger NV fell 2 percent to $62.91.
A report by private payrolls processor ADP showed private
employers created 133,000 jobs in May, fewer than the expected
148,000 while new claims for unemployment benefits rose by
10,000 for the fourth straight weekly increase. The data comes
ahead of the May non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to
show month-over-month growth in job creation.
"The weak labor market data here lowers the odds of a good
number tomorrow," Massa said. "People are definitely positioning
for a weak number tomorrow, although if it beat expectations we
could get a bounce."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.79 points,
or 0.05 percent, at 12,425.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 2.55 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,310.77. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.83 points, or 0.45
percent, at 2,824.53.
May has been a weak month for equities, with Europe a main
catalyst for the losses. The S&P is down 6.2 percent so far this
month while the Dow is down 5.9 percent and the Nasdaq has lost
7.2 percent.
In other discouraging data, the Commerce Department said
economic growth in the United States was slightly slower than
initially thought as gross domestic product was revised down to
a 1.9 percent annual rate from last month's 2.2 percent
estimate.
In addition, the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago
business barometer declined to 52.7 from 56.2 in April, its
lowest level since September 2009 and below Wall Street
expectations.
European shares, which had steadied, turned negative after
the U.S data. The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.5
percent.
The European Central Bank increased pressure for a joint
fund to guarantee bank deposits in the euro zone, saying the
region needed new tools to fight bank runs as the bloc's debt
crisis drives investors to flee risk.
Concern over the euro zone's debt crisis coupled with a
spate of tepid domestic economic data has put the benchmark S&P
index on pace for its worst monthly decline since September.
U.S. equities have been closely linked to the fortunes of
the euro, with the 50-day correlation between the
currency and the S&P 500 at 0.92. Expectations of an Irish vote
in favor of Europe's fiscal pact helped the euro recover from a
near two-year low against the dollar.
Many top retailers reported stronger-than-expected sales in
May, as shoppers overcame growing anxiety about the U.S. economy
and the job market.
Target Corp rose 1 percent to $58.35 after posting
better-than-expected May same-store sales. The Morgan Stanley
retail index rose 0.2 percent.
Ciena Corp climbed 11 percent to $13.15 after the
network equipment company posted a surprise second-quarter
adjusted profit.
Joy Global Inc slumped 5.1 percent to $55.87 after
the mining equipment maker said it expects order rate to
moderate and revenue to remain flat for the next few quarters.
Facebook Inc shares continued to slide, dropping 4
percent to $27.05. The social networking giant has fallen in six
of the past eight sessions.