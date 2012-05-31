US STOCKS-Wall St falls on Europe after weak May showing

* S&P set to post largest monthly loss since September
* U.S. data raises concerns about Friday's payrolls number
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.4 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
and were on track to post the largest monthly drop since
September as investors focused on Europe's mounting credit
problems.
Spain is in the center of the latest developments as markets
judged the Madrid government would sooner or later have to ask
for outside help to bail out its banks. A report, later denied,
of possible plans to help Spain deal with its banking crisis
helped Wall Street cut its losses.
"What's missing is a mechanism where the entire continent is
exposed to the (debt of) individual countries," said Jim
Russell, chief equity strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth Management
in Cincinnati. "This type of solution is becoming more popular
and more credible."
Shares of U.S. Steel dropped 6.6 percent to $19.98 and
Cliffs Natural Resources fell 5.9 percent to $47.87 as
energy and materials sectors shares led declines on the S&P 500.
Commodity prices fell as the euro was little changed near
23-month lows against the U.S. dollar. The greenback weakened
versus the yen, a sign that investors were moving money into
perceived safe-havens.
Equities fell on reports that showed private payroll growth
accelerated only slightly last month and claims for jobless
benefits rose last week, suggesting the labor market recovery
was stalling.
"Europe is the main issue, no question about it, but you
have a supporting cast from the U.S. data," said Paul Zemsky,
head of asset allocation at ING Investment Management in New
York.
The labor data came a day ahead of the U.S. government's
monthly payrolls report. A disappointing number in Friday's
report could bring back talk of further stimulus from the
Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 12.72 points,
or 0.10 percent, to 12,432.58. The S&P 500 Index slipped
1.48 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,311.84. The Nasdaq Composite
fell 11.24 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,826.12.
The S&P is down 6.2 percent so far this month, its largest
percentage drop since September. The Dow's 5.9 percent drop and
Nasdaq's 7.2 percent loss have them on track to post their
largest monthly declines in two years.
Shares of TJX Cos rose 2.7 percent to $42.45 after
the low-price retailer was among those to report sales at stores
open at least a year that beat Wall Street forecasts.
In other data, the Commerce Department said first-quarter
economic growth in the United States was slightly slower than
initially thought and the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago business barometer fell in April to its
lowest level since September 2009.
Ciena Corp climbed 12.6 percent to $13.38 after the
network equipment company posted a surprise second-quarter
adjusted profit.
Joy Global Inc slumped 5.3 percent to $55.74 after
the mining equipment maker cut forecasts.
Facebook Inc shares hit a fresh low of $26.83 before
bouncing back to trade at $28.41, or near break-even for the
day. The social networking company has fallen in six of its
eight trading sessions.