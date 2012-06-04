US STOCKS-Wall St treads water after losses, fear remains

* Banking stocks head for bear territory
* Portuguese banks to use bailout funds
* German Chancellor Merkel proposes greater fiscal union
* Indexes: Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq down 0.06 pct
0.06 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, June 4 Wall Street was flat on Monday
after a steep drop in the previous session that erased the Dow
industrials' gain for the year, and a nalysts said th ere may be
more declines after indexes fell below key technical support
levels.
Signs of economic weakness around the globe and Europe's
intensifying debt crisis are unnerving investors, who have been
piling out of riskier investments like commodities and equities
for the perceived safety of higher-rated government bonds.
U.S. banking stocks are heading into a bear market as
Europe's debt crisis pressures the sector. The KBW Bank index
, which measures the performance of 24 U.S. banks, is down
16 percent from a peak in March. The index was down 1.2 percent
just after the open on Monday.
Morgan Stanley has come under pressure as bond
markets treat the bank as a junk-rated company, and the higher
borrowing costs could already be putting it at a disadvantage
even before an expected ratings downgrade. The bank's stock is
off 40 percent since late March, and was down 1.8 percent
shortly after Monday's open. [ID: nL1E8H1MKW]
"We may well have a snap back rally on the equity side but I
don't think it will be a big one, there is still a lot of
caution out there," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and
broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
"All we've really done is seen some short covering here in
the stock indexes and we are just stable, bonds are still very
elevated."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.88
points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,094.69. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.60 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,275.44.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.71 points, or 0.06
percent, at 2,745.77.
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York said he was watching 1,275 as a support
level on the S&P 500 after the index broke through its 200-day
moving average on Friday following the worst decline for the
index in 7 months.
"If we close under that tonight, then the market is headed
lower in the short-term, possibly by 3 or 4 percent," he said.
In a potential boost for markets looking for measures to end
the debt crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pressing for
much more ambitious measures, including a central authority to
manage euro-area finances, and major new powers for the European
Commission, European Parliament and European Court of Justice.
Three leading Portuguese banks said on Monday they would
draw on funds provided under the country's 78 billion-euro
($96-billion) international bailout to meet tough new capital
requirements as they struggle with the country's debt crisis.
"While we are not down 20 percent and in official bear
market territory, we believe that we have entered a bear
market," wrote Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at John
Thomas Financial in a note on Monday.
"Equities have not responded to oversold conditions or to
very attractive valuations versus bonds, and we must take that
as a warning," he said.
An experimental Bristol-Myers Squibb drug helped
shrink tumors in patients with advanced melanoma, kidney and
lung cancers in a preliminary trial, raising hopes for yet
another drug that can wake up the immune system and train it to
attack cancer cells. The stock rose 0.5 percent.