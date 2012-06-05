US STOCKS-Futures slide as G7 meets on euro zone crisis

* Spain says its being shut out of markets
* Futures off: Dow 29 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stock index futures fell
in a choppy session on Tuesday as traders positioned themselves
ahead of emergency talks among the Group of Seven industrialized
nations to tackle a deepening euro zone crisis.
* German debt prices rose and Spanish bond yields briefly
jumped after Spain's treasury minister said the country was
effectively shut out of the financing market. Two-year yields
rose above 5 percent for a fifth straight session while the
10-year held steady near 6.4 percent.
* The S&P 500 was flat for the day on Monday after a steep
decline last week as investors weighed low prices against the
backdrop of Europe struggling with debt and slow growth.
* "Valuations are extremely attractive, dividend yields
compared to treasuries are at (multi-year) highs but the global
macro overhang can certainly create another down step in the
short term," said Oliver Pursche, president at Gary Goldberg
Financial Services in Suffern, New York.
* Hopes of action ahead of the G7 talks were muted, and the
uncertainty kept investors on edge.
* "I'd be genuinely surprised if at the end of the meeting
the G7 came out with concrete steps of what they are going to
do," said Pursche.
* S&P 500 futures fell 5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 29
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 9.5 points.
* The Institute for Supply Management releases its U.S.
non-manufacturing index for May at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a reading of 53.5, a
repeat of the April figure.
* Facebook Inc was slightly lower in premarket
trading after reaching a low of $26.44 on Monday. Four out of
five Facebook users have never bought a product or service as a
result of advertising or comments on the social network site, a
Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.
* On Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped
17.11 points, or 0.14 percent, to 12,101.46 at the close. The
S&P 500 inched up just 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent,
to 1,278.18. The Nasdaq Composite rose 12.53 points, or
0.46 percent, to 2,760.01.