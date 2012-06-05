US STOCKS-Wall St to trade choppy as G7 takes on euro crisis

* U.S. ISM services data on tap
* Spain says it is being shut out of credit markets
* Euro zone's major economies in decline -survey
* Futures: Dow up 12 pts, S&P up 1.2 pts, Nasdaq up 1.75 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stocks were set to open
mixed on Tuesday in what could be a choppy session as traders
struggled with the outcome of emergency talks among the Group of
Seven industrialized nations to tackle a deepening euro zone
crisis.
A Japanese source said no statement would follow the G7
conference call, and Japan's Finance Minister said he told G7
members that Japan is confident in Europe's response to its
problems.
U.S. stock index futures barely budged at the call's
conclusion, with indexes expected to open little changed.
"It has come to a point where the market needs to see some
concrete plans," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm
LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"They took comfort in leaders getting together and talking
in past times. This time they need to see something definitive
to begin to resolve this crisis," Meckler said.
Adding to recent bearish sentiment, all of the euro zone's
major economies are now in various states of decline, according
to business surveys that suggested even Germany is no longer
immune to the crisis.
The S&P 500 was flat for the day on Monday, after a steep
decline last week, as investors weighed low prices against the
backdrop of Europe struggling with debt and stalling economies.
"Valuations are extremely attractive, dividend yields
compared to Treasuries are at (multi-year) highs, but the global
macro overhang can certainly create another down step in the
short term," said Oliver Pursche, president at Gary Goldberg
Financial Services in Suffern, New York.
S&P 500 futures added 1.2 points but were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 12
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.75 points.
Debt prices rose in Germany while Spanish bond yields
briefly jumped after Spain's treasury minister said the country
was effectively shut out of credit markets. Spain's two-year
yields briefly rose above 5 percent for a fifth straight session
while the 10-year held steady near 6.3 percent.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its U.S.
non-manufacturing index for May at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a reading of 53.5, a
repeat of the April figure.
Market participants see the data affecting U.S. equities
only if the numbers are far off expectations.
Facebook shares turned slightly higher in premarket
trading after reaching a low of $26.44 on Monday. Four out of
five Facebook users have never bought a product or service as a
result of advertising or comments on the social network site, a
Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.
Dollar General Corp shares dropped 4.3 percent to
$46.40 after it said key shareholders plan to sell up to 25
million shares.
On Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped
17.11 points, or 0.14 percent, to 12,101.46 at the close. The
S&P 500 inched up just 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent,
to 1,278.18. The Nasdaq Composite rose 12.53 points, or
0.46 percent, to 2,760.01.