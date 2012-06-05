US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds but mood still sour

* U.S. services sector index slightly exceeds forecast
* Euro zone's major economies in decline-surveys
* Facebook shares fall to fresh low of $25.87
* Stocks up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday,
recovering some ground from last week's selloff, as data showing
the vast U.S. services sector improved in May outweighed
investor angst about the euro zone's fiscal crisis.
Financial stocks ranked among the best performers. The S&P
500 financial sector index gained 1.7 percent,
significantly outperforming other sectors.
Bank of America shares shot up 2.9 percent to $7.10
and JPMorgan added 3.2 percent to $31.98. The financial
sector index, however, has lost 13 percent since the start of
May.
But the rebound was expected to be temporary as market
sentiment remained bearish in the face of the euro zone's debt
crisis and a slew of recent data that showed the world's largest
economy was experiencing slower-than-expected growth.
The market could also be setting itself up for
disappointment, with the European Central Bank meeting on
Wednesday and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifying
on the economy before a congressional committee on Thursday.
"I wouldn't be shocked if we actually extended further gains
from here, but those could easily be wiped out. The question is,
do you really want to be picking up nickels and dimes in front
of bulldozer?" said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM
Financial Asset Management.
"The market hasn't seen a real sellers' panic, which lies
ahead."
The ECB meeting could have an impact on the euro crisis if
the bank signaled a willingness to take action that would
alleviate the financial stresses on Europe.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.49 points,
or 0.22 percent, at 12,127.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.32 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,285.50. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.10 points, or 0.66
percent, at 2,778.11.
The pace of growth in the U.S. services sector picked up in
May as a gauge of new orders improved, according to an industry
report. The Institute for Supply Management's services index
edged up to 53.7 in May from 53.5 in April, a touch above
economists' forecast for it to hold steady.
The ISM data let investors breathe a brief sigh of relief
after a number of negative economic reports. Those reports and
concerns about the euro zone drove the S&P 500 down more than 6
percent in May.
On Friday the three major U.S. stock indexes slid more than
2 percent and the Dow industrials turned negative for the year
after much weaker-than-expected non-farm payrolls in May.
Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said the
nation's high borrowing costs have effectively shut the euro
zone's fourth-largest economy out of the bond market and the
European Union should help Madrid recapitalize its debt-laden
banks.
Statements after emergency talks by the finance chiefs of
the Group of Seven industrialized nations on the euro zone's
deepening crisis gave investors little clarity.
Japan's finance minister said he told G7 members that Japan
is confident in Europe's response to its problems, but indicated
Tokyo was prepared to intervene in order to curb its currency.
Most major economies in the euro zone are now in various
states of decline, according to business surveys that suggested
even Germany is no longer immune to the crisis.
Facebook Inc shares fell 3.8 percent to $25.87, down
31 percent from the social networking giant's market debut on
May 18.
About 6.05 billion shares changed hands on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and Amex, slightly lower than the
year-to-date daily average of 6.85 billion shares.