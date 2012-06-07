US STOCKS-Futures jump after China's surprise rate cut

* China interest rate cut boosts risk assets
* Bernanke to testify before congressional committee
* Hedge funds take a hit in May
* Futures up: S&P 10 pts, Dow 63 pt, Nasdaq 18.50 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks looked set to rally
on Thursday after the Chinese central bank cut bank lending and
deposit rates, fueling hopes of coordinated action to aid a
flagging global economy.
The surprise move by China's central bank to cut benchmark
interest rates by 25 basis points to shore up slackening
economic growth comes a day after hopes of more stimulus by
central banks drove U.S. stock indexes up more than 2 percent in
a sharp turnaround from recent heavy losses.
The rate cut in the world's No. 2 economy had a sudden and
dramatic impact on U.S. companies linked to China's
commodity-hungry industrial output. U.S. Steel Corp jumped
3.1 percent in premarket trading, and miner Freeport-McMoRan
Copper & Gold Inc jumped 2.4 percent.
"It's more indication that interest rates are crumbling
around the world, which should help stabilize economic activity
going forward and should be positive for equities," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York. "The move ... certainly indicates economies have
slowed, but cheaper money should help stabilize the global
economy."
Later Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will
testify before a congressional committee. Investors will parse
his words closely after his No. 2, Janet Yellen, said the Fed
was ready to support to the fragile economy.
The number of Americans lining up for new jobless benefits
fell last week for the first time since April, a reminder that
the wounded labor market is still slowly healing.
S&P 500 futures rose 10 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 63
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 18.50 points.
U.S. stocks jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday, giving
the S&P 500 its best day since December, as talk of a rescue of
Spain's troubled banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus
sparked a rebound from recent selling.
After the S&P 500's 6-percent fall in May, and with the
index below its 200-day moving average, the market was ripe for
a rebound, analysts said. The index has reversed sharply above
that closely watched level.
European stocks jumped 1.3 percent in morning trade, adding
to the previous session's sharp rally, following the China rate
cut and as investors bet policymakers in Europe could soon
unveil measures to prop up ailing Spanish banks.
Even though Spain has not yet requested assistance and is
resisting being placed under international supervision, Germany
and European Union officials are urgently exploring ways to
rescue the country's banking sector, sources said.
Spain met strong demand when it sold 2.1 billion euros
($2.62 billion) of medium-term and long-term bonds, passing a
key test of its ability to tap investors after a minister said
earlier this week the country was being cut off from credit
markets.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc is in talks with
pharmaceutical companies about developing drinks for its Keurig
brewers that it hopes could aid the health of consumers and
company margins, a senior executive said.
Chesapeake Energy Corp need not delay its scheduled
annual meeting on Friday to allow shareholders more time to
investigate the financial dealings of the natural gas company's
embattled chief executive, Aubrey McClendon, a federal judge
ruled.
May's stock market rout dealt a blow to many on Wall Street
including several big hedge fund stars whose bets on prominent
U.S. companies looked badly timed.
Oracle Corp launched a new suite of cloud-based
products on Wednesday to try to catch up with smaller but
nimbler vendors, such as Salesforce.com Inc, in the
business of hosting and distributing software via the Internet.
The stock rose 1 percent to $27.80 premarket in very light
trading.