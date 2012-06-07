US STOCKS-Wall St to extend rally on China's surprise rate cut

* China interest rate cut boosts stocks
* Bernanke to testify before congressional committee
* Hedge funds take a hit in May
* Futures up: S&P 11 pts, Dow 80 pt, Nasdaq 17.75 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks were set open
higher on Thursday after the Chinese central bank cut bank
lending and deposit rates, fueling hopes of simultaneous action
to aid a flagging global economy.
The surprise move by China's central bank to cut benchmark
interest rates by 25 basis points to shore up slackening
economic growth comes a day after hopes of more stimulus by
central banks drove U.S. stock indexes up more than 2 percent in
a sharp turnaround from recent heavy losses.
The rate cut in the world's No. 2 economy had a sudden and
dramatic impact on U.S. companies linked to China's
commodity-hungry industrial complex. U.S. Steel Corp
jumped 2.6 percent in premarket trading, and miner
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc jumped 2.3 percent.
"The dominant story obviously is the announcement of the cut
in interest rates out of China. We are probably going to
continue yesterday's rally focused on materials, energy, the
areas in the U.S. I'd expect to benefit the most from a
strengthening Chinese economy," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief
investment officer at Oakbrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois.
Later Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will
testify before a congressional committee. Investors will parse
his words closely after his No. 2, Janet Yellen, said the Fed
was ready to support the economy.
S&P 500 futures rose 11 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 80
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 17.75 points.
U.S. stocks jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday, giving
the S&P 500 its best day since December, as talk of a rescue of
Spain's troubled banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus
sparked a rebound from recent selling.
After the S&P 500's 6-percent fall in May, and with the
index below its 200-day moving average, the market was ripe for
a rebound, analysts said. The index has reversed sharply above
that closely watched level.
"We were also flirting with the low end of the trading
band," said Gordon Charlop, a managing director at Rosenblatt
Securities in New York. The S&P bounced up from the 1,290 level,
and "this is something that kind of dovetails with the technical
rally that we might have seen anyway," said Charlop.
European stocks jumped 1.6 percent in morning trade, adding
to the previous session's sharp rally, following the China rate
cut and as investors bet policymakers in Europe could soon
unveil measures to prop up ailing Spanish banks.
Even though Spain has not yet requested assistance and is
resisting being placed under international supervision, Germany
and European Union officials are urgently exploring ways to
rescue the country's banking sector, sources said.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc is in talks with
pharmaceutical companies about developing drinks for its Keurig
brewers that it hopes could aid the health of consumers and
company margins, a senior executive said. The stock rose 1.4
percent to $24.85 in premarket trade.
Chesapeake Energy Corp need not delay its scheduled
annual meeting on Friday to allow shareholders more time to
investigate the financial dealings of the natural gas company's
embattled chief executive, Aubrey McClendon, a federal judge
ruled. Chesapeake shares edged up 0.5 percent in premarket
trade.
May's stock market rout dealt a blow to many on Wall Street,
including several big hedge fund stars whose bets on prominent
U.S. companies looked badly timed.
Oracle Corp launched a new suite of cloud-based
products on Wednesday to try to catch up with smaller but
nimbler vendors, such as Salesforce.com Inc, in the
business of hosting and distributing software via the Internet.
The stock rose 1 percent to $27.80 before the open.