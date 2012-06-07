US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on China move; Bernanke limits rise

* China rate cut buoys market
* Gains limited by Bernanke's comments
* Spanish auction successful, Fitch cuts rating
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks gained on Thursday
after China's central bank cut lending and deposit rates, but
the advance was capped as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke dimmed hopes for further stimulus measures.
Speculation had been increasing in markets that more
monetary stimulus could be coming from policymakers here and
abroad.
In his testimony to a congressional committee Thursday,
Bernanke said the central bank was ready to take action if
financial troubles increase, citing difficulties in Europe, but
gave no hint of an imminent stimulus plan.
Stocks lost ground following the comments but were mostly
higher in late afternoon. The surprising move by China's central
bank to lower benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points eased
worries about faltering global demand.
"China is again showing they are flexible in monetary policy
and I think we'll continue to see that. China has proven they
know when to get aggressive and they are doing it again, you are
seeing the positive reaction to that," said Art Hogan, managing
director of Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
Industrials, up 1.4 percent, and other
growth-senstive sectors led gains on the S&P 500.
The rate cut in China, the world's No. 2 economy, also
helped lift the stocks of U.S. companies linked to China's
commodity-hungry industrial complex. U.S. Steel Corp
climbed 1.9 percent to $20.42, and miner Freeport-McMoRan Copper
& Gold Inc advanced 1 percent to $33.98.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 79.24 points,
or 0.64 percent, at 12,494.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.94 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,319.07. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.09 points, or 0.11
percent, at 2,841.63.
U.S. stocks jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday, a third
day of gains for the S&P 500. The index has rebounded since
hitting its 200-day moving average, a key technical support
level, on Friday and is now on track for its biggest weekly
percentage gain of the year.
The S&P 500 is still well off its highs for the year.
Comments on Wednesday from Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart and Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen led
investors to become more optimistic about the possibility of
more stimulus from the Fed.
While Europe was still very much in the spotlight, stocks
showed little reaction to a downgrade by Fitch in Spain's credit
rating to 'BBB' with a negative outlook, just two notches away
from junk status.
Germany's government and main opposition agreed on the
outlines of a proposal for a European financial transaction tax,
which could pave the way for parliament to approve a fiscal pact
and permanent rescue plan for the euro zone.
Spain managed to raise more than 2 billion euros at a bond
auction, tempering fears it is being cut off from financial
markets, although it had to pay a heavy price to borrow the
funds.