US STOCKS-S&P ends near flat; China rate cut offset by Bernanke

* China rate cut supports industrials, materials stocks
* Bernanke's comments dampen sentiment
* Dow up 0.4 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 7 The S&P 500 ended barely
changed on Thursday as optimism about China's interest-rate cut
was offset by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments
that dimmed hopes for more U.S. stimulus.
Both the Dow industrials and the Nasdaq ended off session
highs, with the Dow rising modestly for the day and the Nasdaq
slipping.
Stocks lost ground following Bernanke's comments a day after
experiencing the best one-day rally so far this year. Over the
previous three days, the S&P 500 gained 2.9 percent, recovering
some of May's losses.
The surprising move by China's central bank to cut its
benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points helped ease worries
about faltering global demand.
Speculation has been rising that central banks will take
more action to combat escalating debt problems in Europe and
slower global growth. Bernanke, in testimony Thursday, said the
Fed was ready to take action but gave no hint of imminent steps.
His remarks were seen as offsetting more supportive comments
from other Fed members in the last 24 hours, but still leaving
the door open for more action at the Fed's next meeting on June
20.
"Bernanke threw traders a curveball. After his vice chair
made it seem like QE was a foregone conclusion, he really messed
people up. We tried to shake that off, but there was a lack of
follow-through and we lost momentum," said Phil Flynn, senior
market analyst with PFG Best in Chicago.
The rate cut in China, the world's No. 2 economy, helped
lift the stocks of U.S. companies linked to China's
commodity-hungry industrial complex.
An S&P index of industrial shares gained 0.6 percent
and an S&P materials index rose 0.2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 46.17
points, or 0.37 percent, to 12,460.96 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index edged down 0.14 of a point, or 0.01
percent, to 1,314.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped
13.70 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 2,831.02.
U.S. stocks jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday, a third
day of gains for the S&P 500. The index has rebounded since
hitting its 200-day moving average, a key technical support
level, last Friday.
The S&P 500 is still well off its highs for the year.
While Europe was still very much in the spotlight, stocks
showed little reaction to a downgrade by Fitch in Spain's credit
rating to 'BBB' with a negative outlook, just two notches away
from junk status.
Germany's government and main opposition agreed on the
outlines of a proposal for a European financial transaction tax,
which could pave the way for parliament to approve a fiscal pact
and permanent rescue plan for the euro zone.
Spain managed to raise more than 2 billion euros at a bond
auction, tempering fears it is being cut off from financial
markets, although it had to pay a heavy price to borrow the
funds.
On the Nasdaq, shares of Nvidia fell 4 percent to
$11.89 after FBR cut its price target on the company.