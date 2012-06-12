版本:
US STOCKS-Wall St to rise as Spain, Greece remain in focus

* Trading seen volatile ahead of weekend Greek elections
    * Michael Kors rallies after results, outlook
    * Futures up: Dow 38 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts

    By Ryan Vlastelica	
    NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a slightly higher open on Tuesday as investors
continued to scrutinize a bailout plan for Spanish banks and
prepare for critical weekend elections in Greece.	
    While the euro zone plan to lend Spain up to $125 billion
did ease some concerns about the region's debt crisis, the June
17 elections in Greece are still viewed as a major headwind that
could result in that country leaving the euro currency.	
    "There's no clear driver for markets until we get some
clarity on Greece and the deal in Spain," said David Carter,
chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.
"We'll just drift higher and lower with no real conviction."	
    Volatility was expected to persist, with trading volumes
light. On Monday, the first trading day after the Spain aid
package was announced, shares rallied early in the session
before steadily losing ground, ending 1 percent lower.	
    U.S. equities have been closely correlated to developments
in Europe's financial crisis on concerns about how it might
impact global growth prospects. 	
    In the United States, recent U.S. economic indicators,
notably the May payroll report, have pointed to anemic growth,
while data from China has also been sluggish. The S&P 500 is
down 7 percent in the second quarter.	
    S&P 500 futures rose 8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 38
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 11.25 points.	
    Michael Kors Holdings Ltd surged 13 percent to
$43.15 in premarket trading after posting stronger
fourth-quarter profit growth and giving a strong full-year
outlook. 	
    JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired an ex-Goldman Sachs
energy trader to expand its customer flow business in Asia amid
tightening regulation over proprietary trading, a source close
to the matter said. 	
    According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, some
JPMorgan executives and directors were alerted to risky
practices by a team of London-based traders two years before
botched bets cost the bank over $2 billion.	
    Bank of America Corp rose 0.8 percent to $7.34
before the bell while U.S. Steel Corp rose 0.6 percent to
$18.	
    May U.S. import prices fell 1 percent from April, as
expected, according to Labor Department data. Export prices fell
0.4 percent, compared with the expectation for a drop of 1
percent. Data on the May federal budget will be released later
Tuesday.

