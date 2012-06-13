US STOCKS-Futures edge lower ahead of retail data

* Retail sales data on tap, seen edging lower
* JPMorgan CEO to testify on trading loss
* Futures down: Dow 4 pts, S&P 3.2 pts, Nasdaq 3.75
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stock index futures were
slightly lower on Wednesday as investors found little reason to
buy following steep equity gains in the previous session.
* Wall Street surged more than 1 percent on Tuesday, helped
by a late rally as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record
highs.
*Investors will be looking to the 8:30 a.m. release of May
retail sales data for a clue into how consumers are faring amid
the global macroeconomic uncertainty and weak job growth in the
States.
* Retail sales are seen falling 0.2 percent following a 0.1
percent gain in the previous month. May producer prices will be
released at the same time, and are expected to fall 0.6 percent.
* Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co
will tell lawmakers that the bank's recent
multibillion-dollar trading loss occurred because poorly managed
traders embarked in January on a misguided hedging strategy they
did not fully understand, according to written testimony
prepared for a hearing on Wednesday.
* S&P 500 futures fell 3.2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 4
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 3.75 points.
* With the news flow so uncertain many traders are also
looking at market levels, with 1,300 on the S&P 500 emerging
again as a focus this week.
* In a troubling sign from abroad, an influential government
adviser in China was quoted as saying the country's economic
growth could fall below 7 percent in the second quarter if weak
activity persists in June.
* Amid weakness in Europe and signs of slowing in the United
States, many investors look to China's relatively robust
expansion to pick up the slack, especially for commodity demand.
* Dell Inc aims to raise its target on dividends
and share buybacks to 20 to 35 percent of free cash flow, saying
its corporate software and services business is on track to grow
by an average of 10 percent annually until fiscal 2016.
* Johnson & Johnson expects to complete its $19.7
billion purchase of Swiss medical device maker Synthes on
Thursday and said the deal will slightly boost company profit
this year, rather than being a moderate drag on earnings as
previously expected. Shares of the Dow component rose 1.3
percent to $63.89 in premarket trading.