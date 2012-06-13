版本:
US STOCKS-Futures lower as eyes remain on Europe

* S&P coming off two straight days of 1 percent moves
    * Retail sales data on tap, seen edging lower
    * JPMorgan CEO to testify on trading loss
    * Dell shares rally after dividend comments
    * Futures down: Dow 25 pts, S&P 3.6 pts, Nasdaq 9.5


    By Ryan Vlastelica	
    NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Wednesday as investors found little reason to buy following
steep equity gains in the previous session and as uncertainties
persisted from Europe.	
    Markets have been volatile this week, with the S&P moving
more than 1 percent for the past two trading days. Anemic
trading volume has amplified the moves, which have largely been
dictated by the news flow from the euro zone. 	
    Tuesday's late rally came as Spanish bond yields dropped
from euro-era record highs, easing some concerns about whether a
recent bailout plan for the country's banks would be effective.	
    Greece will also remain in focus ahead of the country's June
17 elections, which could result in the country leaving the euro
zone. European shares were down 0.3 percent.	
    "We're facing some really serious issues in Europe over the
rest of the week, and markets will chop around until after the
election and we see some stability in European bonds," said
James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.	
    May retail sales data will be released at 8:30 a.m. and are
seen falling 0.2 percent in the month. May producer prices will
be released at the same time, and are expected to fall 0.6
percent. 	
    Recent U.S. economic data, most notably the May payroll
report, has pointed to sluggish domestic growth, another concern
amid uncertainty from the euro zone.	
    "The data could create some short-term choppiness, but
domestic data like this won't be enough to outweigh possible
news from Europe," Dailey said.	
    Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co
 will tell lawmakers that the bank's recent
multibillion-dollar trading loss occurred because poorly managed
traders embarked in January on a misguided hedging strategy they
did not fully understand, according to written testimony
prepared for a hearing on Wednesday. 	
    S&P 500 futures fell 3.6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 25
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 9.5 points.	
    With the news flow so uncertain many traders are also
looking at market levels, with 1,300 on the S&P 500 emerging
again as a focus this week.	
    In another troubling sign from abroad, an influential
government adviser in China was quoted as saying the country's
economic growth could fall below 7 percent in the second quarter
if weak activity persists in June. 	
    Amid weakness in Europe and signs of slowing in the United
States, many investors look to China's relatively robust
expansion to pick up the slack, especially for commodity demand.	
    Dell Inc aims to raise its target on dividends and
share buybacks to 20 to 35 percent of free cash flow, saying its
corporate software and services business is on track to grow by
an average of 10 percent annually until fiscal 2016. Shares
advanced 3.2 percent to $12.35 in premarket trading.
 	
    Johnson & Johnson expects to complete its $19.7
billion purchase of Swiss medical device maker Synthes on
Thursday and said the deal will slightly boost company profit
this year, rather than being a moderate drag on earnings as
previously expected. Shares of the Dow component rose 2 percent
to $64.35 in premarket trading.

