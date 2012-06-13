版本:
US STOCKS-Wall St flat in volatile trade; JPMorgan shares up

* S&P coming off two straight days of 1 percent moves
    * JPMorgan CEO testifies on trading loss; shares up
    * Dell shares rally after dividend comments
    * Indexes: Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P off 0.1 pct, Nasdaq flat


    By Angela Moon	
    NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Wednesday after tepid U.S. economic data and amid
persistent uncertainties over Europe's financial path ahead of
the weekend elections in Greece.	
    But shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co jumped as the
bank's chief executive, Jamie Dimon, defended the intent of the
portfolio behind JPMorgan's recent multibillion-dollar trading
loss, telling lawmakers it was a genuine hedge that would make
the firm a lot of money if a credit crisis hit.	
    Weighing on the market, retail sales, excluding autos, fell
in May to their worst level in two years, the latest data to
point to sluggish U.S. growth. The S&P Retail Index lost
0.65 percent.	
    Markets have been volatile this week, with the S&P 500
moving more than 1 percent in each of the past two trading days,
largely dictated by the events in the euro zone.	
    Greece elections are scheduled for Sunday, and the outcome
could mean the country embarks on a potentially destabilizing
exit from the euro zone. European shares were down 0.24
percent.	
    Investors have pushed Spain's 10-year borrowing costs to
their highest level since the launch of the euro in 1999, adding
to uncertainty over the plan to bail out the country's
struggling banks.	
    "We don't know what the result of the bailout will be, nor
the outcome of the elections, and that uncertainty is really
preventing us from rallying or from selling off," said Randy
Frederick, director of trading and derivatives for Charles
Schwab in Austin, Texas. "It has become very difficult to know
how the market will react to anything."	
    A drop in Spain's bond yields spurred a late rally in U.S.
equities on Tuesday.	
    Some market participants were more optimistic.	
    "After weeks of selling in response to an inflamed European
debt crisis, signs are emerging that the bearish run may have
run its course," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic
strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.	
    "Our analysis of the 'guts of the market' suggests that the
market has formed its base and that the skies are once again
starting to clear," he said, referring to cyclical stocks and
consumer staples.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.19
points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,557.61. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.54 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,322.64.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.89 points, or 0.03
percent, at 2,843.96.	
    JPMorgan's Dimon, appearing before the Senate Banking
Committee on Wednesday, said well-intentioned traders poorly
executed the hedge, and the bank's senior management failed to
police the London office behind the trades. 	
    JPMorgan shares were up 2.5 percent to $34.61, and the S&P
500 financial sector index was up 0.2 percent.	
    In other company news, Dell Inc, the No. 2 U.S. PC
maker, said it aims to raise its target on dividends and share
buybacks to 20 to 35 percent of free cash flow, saying its
corporate software and services business is on track to grow by
an average of 10 percent annually until fiscal 2016. Its shares
advanced 3.8 percent to $12.43. 	
    U.S. retail sales fell 0.2 percent in May, as expected,
while producer prices were down 1 percent, wider than the
expected decline of 0.6 percent. Recent U.S. economic data, most
notably the May payroll report, has pointed to sluggish domestic
growth.  	
    U.S. business inventories rose 0.4 percent in April,
slightly above the 0.3 percent expectation.	
    An influential government adviser in China was quoted as
saying the country's economic growth could fall below 7 percent
in the second quarter if weak activity persists in June.
Investors have been looking to China's relatively robust
expansion to pick up the slack from Europe, especially demand
for commodities.	
    Also on Wednesday, shares of Celgene Corp rose 1.8
percent to $64.14 after the biotechnology company authorized a
stock buyback program of $2.5 billion.

