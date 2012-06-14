US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as Greek election fears ease

* Jobless claims rise, but focus stays on Greece
* Nokia to cut 20 pct of work force, ADRs plummet
* Stocks up: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday
in a broad rally on hopes that the outcome of the Greek
elections this weekend would ease worries about the country
leaving the euro zone.
But trading was volatile on low volume as weak data in the
U.S. labor market and rising bond yields in Italy and Spain
weighed on investor sentiment.
Market swings will likely persist ahead of the Sunday
elections, analysts said. Indeed, the prospect that the results
of the Greek vote could lead the nation to exit the euro zone
has pressured U.S. equities over the past several weeks.
"This is a classic rumor-driven market where the nervous
shorts cover their shorts and the under-invested longs go and
buy, just by looking at the headlines. There is the fear of
missing out," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset
Strategy Fund.
Greek banking stocks surged more than 20 percent on
Thursday, amid speculation that secret opinion polls indicated a
government favorable to the international bailout agreement was
likely to emerge after the June 17 election.
"Greek stocks are in rally mode on hopes for a decisive
victory for the conservative New Democracy party. We caught a
glimpse of a headline earlier suggesting that 80 percent of
Greeks want to remain inside the euro area, which is what we
have thought would remain an influential factor throughout the
elections," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist
at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 130.93
points, or 1.1 percent, at 12,627.16. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 12.32 points, or 0.9 percent, at 1,327.17.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.27 points, or 0.61
percent, at 2,835.88.
The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's so-called
fear gauge, was down 1.5 percent to near 24, after soaring in
the previous session.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits unexpectedly rose last week, the latest economic data
showed, pointing to sluggish conditions in the United States.
In other U.S. data, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in May,
the biggest drop in more than three years.
Further weighing on market sentiment, Moody's Investor
Service cut its rating on Spanish government debt on Wednesday
by three notches to Baa3, saying the recently approved euro zone
plan to help Spain's banks will add to the country's debt
burden.
The S&P is flat for the week as sharp drops have been
partially offset by some equally strong rallies. So far in the
second quarter, however, the index is down 5.9 percent.
"The decline may have gone far enough that prices may at
least avoid slipping further, but there is still a lot of
uncertainty out there," said Bruce McCain, chief investment
strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland.
Nokia Corp plans to cut 10,000 more jobs,
a fifth of its work force, and said its phone unit would post a
deeper-than-expected loss in its second quarter because of tough
competition. U.S.-listed shares plunged 15.4 percent to $2.36.