US STOCKS-Wall St rises as central banks stand ready

By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday
after news major central banks are preparing coordinated action
if the results of Greek elections this weekend generate turmoil
in financial markets.
The central banks from major economies will take steps to
stabilize markets and prevent a credit squeeze, Group of 20
officials told Reuters.
The news late in the trading day invigorated a market that
has been highly volatile this week, whip-sawed by concerns the
ballot in Greece on Sunday may set the stage for the country's
exit from the euro zone.
Energy was the top-gaining S&P sector, rising 1.7
percent, helped by a 2 percent rise in U.S. crude oil prices.
Chevron Corp was a top boost to the Dow, up 1.8 percent
to $101.92.
Some of the initial pop in prices faded into the close,
however, with Wall Street seen still subject to sharp swings.
The Dow hit an intraday high up 1.6 percent but closed up 1.2
percent.
"I can't imagine it as the start of the big move up because
there are still many issues out there," said John Manley, chief
equity strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 155.38
points, or 1.24 percent, to 12,651.76. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 14.22 points, or 1.08 percent, to 1,329.10.
The Nasdaq Composite Index added 17.72 points, or 0.63
percent, to 2,836.33.
Each trading day this week has been almost a reverse image
of the previous one, with the market rising around 1 percent one
day only to fall by about the same margin the next. That has
left the S&P 500 flat on last Friday's close.
"We have been in an extended period of not just volatility
but dysfunction for quite some time, and it seems as though just
recently that dysfunction has taken on a whole other dimension,"
said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey
City, New Jersey.
"The volatility is in such short bands of time that even
traders tend to get less enthusiastic about catching
inefficiencies and trading trends because of the whipsaw; the
risk reward is not attractive."
Economic data on Thursday added to recent evidence of a
slowing recovery, with an unexpected rise in the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week.
Some investors are hoping the Federal Reserve may signal more
easy money to counter sluggish growth when it releases its
policy statement next Wednesday at the close of a two-day
meeting.
Trading came on low volume after the weak data in the U.S.
labor market and rising bond yields in Italy and Spain weighed
on investor sentiment. About 6.5 billion shares changed hands on
the NYSE, the Nasdaq and the Amex, 7 percent below the 20-day
moving average.
"This is a classic rumor-driven market where the nervous
shorts cover their shorts and the under-invested longs go and
buy, just by looking at the headlines. There is the fear of
missing out," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset
Strategy Fund.
That kind of sentiment was highlighted as Greek bank stocks
surged more than 20 percent on Thursday, with speculators
appearing to be betting on a favorable pro-bailout outcome after
Sunday's election. The action there drew the attention of
traders on Wall Street.
In other U.S. data, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in May,
the biggest drop in more than three years, which could also give
the Fed room to ease policy next week.
"What you are seeing today is investors really embracing two
things: inflation expectations and the slowdown in the recovery
and the jobs market and what that means for maybe future
quantitative easing," said Joshua Schachter, portfolio manager
at Snow Capital Management in Sewickley, Pennsylvania.
Moody's Investor Service cut its rating on Spanish
government debt on Wednesday by three notches to Baa3, saying
the recently approved euro zone plan to help Spain's banks will
add to the country's debt burden.
On Thursday, Egan-Jones cut France's sovereign credit rating
to BBB-plus with a negative outlook, citing expectations that
France's funding costs will see more pressure as the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis continues to roil markets.
In company news, Nokia Corp said it plans
to cut 10,000 more jobs, a fifth of its work force, and said its
phone unit would post a deeper-than-expected loss in the second
quarter because of tough competition. U.S.-listed shares of
Nokia plunged 15.8 percent to $2.35. In Europe, shares of Nokia
closed down almost 18 percent below the psychologically
important 2 euros mark, last seen in 1996.