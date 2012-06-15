版本:
US STOCKS-Futures gain, with Europe willing to act

* Pre-Greek vote preps by central banks reassure
    * Volatility seen persisting ahead of Greek election
    * Consumer sentiment data on tap, seen edging down
    * Futures up: Dow 25 pts, S&P 1.8 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts


    By Ryan Vlastelica	
    NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Friday as major world central banks prepared for possible
coordinated action if the Greek election this weekend causes
turmoil in financial markets.	
    Officials from the Group of 20 leading industrialized
nations told Reuters that central banks of major economies would
take steps to stabilize markets and prevent a credit squeeze, if
necessary.  European shares
 climbed 1.1 percent.	
    Markets have been highly volatile in a thinly traded week,
with the S&P 500 moving more than 1 percent for three of the
past four days. Investors fear Sunday's vote in Greece could set
the nation on a path to an exit from the euro zone.	
    "A coordinated effort to stop a run on the bank is good
news, but there's still a lot of uncertainty over the region, so
it's possible the slight gains we're seeing now could run out of
steam," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst, Fort
Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh, who called the rise in futures
a "sugar high."	
    Hints of a safety net by central banks invigorated Wall
Street in late trading Thursday, sparking an afternoon rally
that erased the S&P's losses for the week. The benchmark index
is now up 0.3 percent on the week.	
    S&P 500 futures rose 1.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 25
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 5.75 points.
    Investors will look ahead to the Thomson Reuters/University
of Michigan preliminary June reading on the overall index on
consumer sentiment, which is seen falling to 77.5 in the month
from 79.3 in May. Other data include U.S. May industrial output,
expected to rise 0.1 percent from April.	
    "The data is real economic input into what's happening in
the U.S., and smart investors will pay attention even if they
can't really trade on it right now because of Europe," Forrest
said.	
    Recent economic indicators, including Thursday's unexpected
rise in jobless claims, have pointed to sluggish growth in the
U.S. economy. However, U.S. equities have largely tracked
European developments in recent months, and shrugged off weak
domestic data on occasion. 	
    Some investors think the lackluster U.S. data increases the
chances that the Federal Reserve will signal more easy money to
counter slowing growth when it releases its policy statement
next Wednesday at the close of a two-day meeting.	
    The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday Microsoft
Corp would buy business software company Yammer Inc for
$1.2 billion, citing a person familiar with the matter. 	
    China granted conditional approval to U.S. conglomerate
United Technologies Corp's $16.5 billion takeover of
aircraft parts maker Goodrich Corp, saying Goodrich
needed to divest or sell parts of some businesses.
 	
    Diamond Foods Inc late Thursday said it had
received a letter from Nasdaq saying it had missed the deadline
for filing its already-delayed quarterly report, a fact which
could lead to the company's delisting from the stock exchange.

